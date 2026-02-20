Zach Cregger's $80 million Resident Evil movie is going to be a "roller coaster ride of nonstop action"
The Resident Evil movie aims to mimic your game experience
Resident Evil hive, we're eating good.
We're days away from Leon S. Kennedy creaking his old bones through Raccoon City once more in Resident Evil Requiem and, now, we're hearing that Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is going to be an action-packed spectacle that aims to mimic Capcom's horror series.
Resident Evil movie producer Roy Lee told Collider, "It's like a roller coaster ride of nonstop action, of just showing a point of view of a character and an original story in the world of Raccoon City, where it's like the experience of watching the movie is similar to the experience you would get playing the game, is what Zach is trying to do."
Cregger, who made his name with high concept horror in Barbarian and Weapons, will have an increased budget for his Resident Evil movie. Lee even teased that we'll be seeing that on-screen.
"He's definitely spent a lot of time prepping various shots that will impress the audience in ways they've not seen things before," Lee said.
"If you think about the progression of Zach's movies, it went from a $4 million movie to a $38 million movie to now like an $80 plus million dollar movie, and each time the money's going on screen."
While Resident Evil is still being shrouded in secrecy, we do know director Zach Cregger is being given "carte blanche" on a story that is unlikely to include any legacy characters or have any ties to the mainline game series.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Over on consoles, Resident Evil Requiem spoilers are already out in the wild a week early, so get your social media and Reddit filters ready for those who don't want Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft's undead-filled adventure to be ruined ahead of time.
Resident Evil, starring Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, and Zach Cherry, releases in cinemas on September 18.
For more, check out the new horror movies and movie release dates coming your way very soon.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
