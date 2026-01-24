Resident Evil star says Zach Cregger's upcoming video game adaptation is a "comedic" and "crazy" origin story

If you enjoyed nervously laughing at how much Zach Cregger scared the snot out of you with his exceptional horror, Weapons, last year, then you’ve got a lot to look forward to when it comes to his new Resident Evil movie. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, True Detective: Night Country, and the star of the new film Mercy, Kali Reis, hinted at the kind of tone we can expect when Raccoon City goes under new management. As it turns out, while absolute terror will be a top priority, Cregger will also have some laughs lined up to lighten the mood while people are presumably having their necks and limbs chomped on.

“I will say, for the Resident Evil fans, especially people who are gamers, his crack at an origin story — his version of this – is amazing,” teased Reis. “I think you guys are going to be blown away by his imagination, his ideas, and this kind of comedic kind of journey through this crazy, wild time in this Resident Evil story. I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised.”

What we know so far about Cregger’s trip into this beloved survival horror franchise is that it won’t be going by the book or focusing on fan-favorite characters. Instead, the new film will follow what he called "an entirely original story," as a mild-mannered medical courier (Weapons star Austin Abrams) transports an organ to a hospital before things begin to go exceptionally wrong. From there, we can only assume he’s picking up ornamental keys and different colored plants to stay alive, and making sure every shot counts.

There’s an interesting batch of talent joining the fold along with Abrams and Reis, too. Somewhere on this journey, we’ll be crossing paths with Paul Walter Hauser, Severance star Zach Cherry, and Johnno Wilson, who has already dabbled in video game adaptations, courtesy of the Twisted Metal series. We’ll see who among them manages to make it out alive when Resident Evil hits theaters on September 18, 2026. For every other video game movie heading our way, take a look at our guide here.