Resident Evil director Paul W. S. Anderson says adapting games without playing them is "outrageous," and he forces his production designers to at least watch let's plays

News
By published

"I thought 'I have to make a scary movie because the game is scary'"

The first Resident Evil movie
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

After the massive success of the Fallout TV series, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more, it seems the era of video game adaptations is only getting bigger. Director Paul W.S. Anderson has been at it for decades, adapting the likes of Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat, and Monster Hunter to the big screen, and he can't believe there are filmmakers out there creating adaptations without being fans of the source material.

"I think it's important for me to be a fan," Anderson said on the podcast Post Games, as spotted by PC Gamer. "You know, it always shocks me when directors give interviews and they're doing a video game movie and go, 'well, I never played the game.' Like, that's outrageous! You know, would you adapt War and Peace and say, 'you know, I never read the book: I've got the script, it's fine, I shot that, the book I'm not interested in.'"

I'm not a die-hard Mortal Kombat fan, but I've always admired how well Anderson's 1995 film captured the campy tone of the games. The rest of his work, well… the Resident Evil movies I've seen have mostly been dumb fun, but they've got a mixed reputation among series fans in part because of the liberties they take with the source material – quite the opposite of his point here. But hey, I'm at least glad he's trying.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.