Resident Evil Requiem Leon actor says the new horror game "could have been just a solo Grace" outing, but the dual protagonists make it feel "like 2 different games"

"You need somebody to come back that Raccoon City really affected"

Leon Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides explains why he thinks Capcom chose Leon to return for Resident Evil Requiem, when it could've easily been a Grace-centric game.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Apostolides says: "They chose to partially center the story around Raccoon City. And if you're going to do that, you need to have certain characters come back, [from RE1, 2, or 3]. You know, you need somebody to come back that Raccoon City really affected." However, Raccoon City obviously affected most of the series' protagonists – arguably Jill Valentine more than anyone – but Capcom went with Leon.

