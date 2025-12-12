Resident Evil Requiem protagonists Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft are so different, Capcom says "it’s almost like having 2 games" mixed together

Resident Evil Requiem's leads say Leon's sections serve to alleviate the tension of Grace's horror-focused gameplay, and as a result, the upcoming horror game feels like two different titles mashed together.

Surprising absolutely nobody, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Requiem features Leon Kennedy as the second playable character (which PlayStation leaked earlier this week). What was somewhat surprising was just how much his segment of the new trailer was giving Resident Evil 6 vibes, with action-packed segments full of spin kicks, blasting, and using a chainsaw to cut a zombie in two. It's a stark contrast to how scary Grace's segments have been portrayed, and it sounds like that was an intentional move on Capcom's part.

Speaking to Automaton, Resident Evil Requiem director Akifumi Nakanishi acknowledged his previous comments on how Leon Kennedy is "a bad match" for horror, saying, "Since quiet sections where you cower before monsters don’t fit him, his chapters focus on intense, adrenaline-pumping action. Grace’s sections, on the other hand, are the scarier ones. We’re really emphasizing the difference in their experiences this time."

He explains, "It’s almost like having two games with completely different types of tension mixed together." However, despite the variation between horror and goofy over-the-top action being something Resident Evil excels at, Nakanishi adds, "Early on, we worried players might not be able to keep up." He also says, this far in development, "we feel that the contrast gives the game a unique rhythm, like jumping into a cold bath after sitting in a hot sauna."

Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa then explains, "After a scary segment, the action feels even more exciting. And after an action segment, the horror feels even more terrifying. I think it’s a combined experience only possible by merging two completely different styles of gameplay." Nakanishi adds, "While Requiem is certainly scary, I think players will also feel a kind of exhilaration and satisfaction that past Resident Evil titles didn’t offer."

Devil May Cry and Resident Evil veterans are making a new zombie action RPG, and I'm picking up some Lollipop Chainsaw vibes