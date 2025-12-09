Please act surprised: Resident Evil Requiem stars Leon Kennedy, and I can't imagine Capcom is too pleased about PlayStation leaking that fact

No one tell Geoff Keighley we already know when he gets revealed at The Game Awards

Days before The Game Awards, one of the most notorious leakers of all time – console storefronts – has finally shown proof that Leon Kennedy is indeed in Resident Evil Requiem.

Even before Resident Evil Requiem was announced, the big rumour was that it would feature an older Leon Kennedy. And earlier this year, when the game was first revealed with a plot focusing on a return to Raccoon City, which has massive ties to Leon (and Jill and Claire, but Capcom hasn't been that bothered about them), and despite Capcom's denial, everyone was asking, "Okay, but where's Leon?"

Despite Leon being 51 by the time Requiem comes out, he's still sporting that Zac Efron in High School Musical haircut, and he still has immaculate taste in jackets with fluffy collars. And yes, he does look a bit more haggard – sporting a beard this time around – he's still the pretty boy of the Resident Evil cast, it seems.

Of course, now the question is, what was the deal with the GameStop leak from the other day that named Rose Winters as a second character? Was that completely made up, or will a pre-teen Rose be a major player in the plot, too – perhaps as a companion?

