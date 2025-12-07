Resident Evil Requiem's GameStop listing seemingly leaks a second playable character and, no, it sadly isn't Leon Kennedy

Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

Ever since Resident Evil Requiem's initial reveal showed a return to Raccoon City, theories and rumors about series' icon Leon Kennedy being the game's second playable character have been pretty much everywhere on the internet. Now, in an interesting switcharoo, a leak suggests that, yes, RE9 does have a second playable character but, no, it isn't Leon. (Potential spoilers ahead!)

A GameStop listing for Resident Evil Requiem's Deluxe Steelbook Edition on PC makes mention of one Rosemary Winters, AKA the daughter of RE7 and RE8's protagonist, Ethan Winters. According to the listing, which is still unchanged at the time of writing, the Deluxe Edition comes with "a unique cosmetic look for Rose's visor" and "3 exclusive outfits for Rosemary Winters," along with an expansion pass.

