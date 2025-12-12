Devil May Cry and Resident Evil veterans are making a new zombie action RPG, and I'm picking up some Lollipop Chainsaw vibes

No, that wasn't a Lollipop Chainsaw 2 trailer you just saw at The Game Awards, but it might be the next best thing.

Stupid Never Dies, the first game from NetEase-owned studio GPTRACK50, revealed itself with a stylish trailer that already has me hungry for more. Even if it is the studio's first game, the talent behind the action RPG is undeniable with multiple former Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, and Resident Evil developers are attached to the project.

The trailer gave us a loose 2026 release window.

Stupid Never Dies World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This story is developing.