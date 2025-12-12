Devil May Cry and Resident Evil veterans are making a new zombie action RPG, and I'm picking up some Lollipop Chainsaw vibes
Stupid Never Dies gets a sick reveal trailer at The Game Awards
No, that wasn't a Lollipop Chainsaw 2 trailer you just saw at The Game Awards, but it might be the next best thing.
Stupid Never Dies, the first game from NetEase-owned studio GPTRACK50, revealed itself with a stylish trailer that already has me hungry for more. Even if it is the studio's first game, the talent behind the action RPG is undeniable with multiple former Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, and Resident Evil developers are attached to the project.
The trailer gave us a loose 2026 release window.
This story is developing.
Willa Rowe is a queer games critic based in New York City whose writing has been featured in Endless Mode, Digital Trends, Kotaku, and more. She also hosts the Girl Mode podcast. When she isn’t talking games she can be found on Bluesky bemoaning the state of the New York Mets.
