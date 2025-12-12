Lords of the Fallen 2 looks exactly like the bigger, bloodier Soulslike that fans of the series have come to expect

The upcoming sequel to Lords of the Fallen (no, not that one) just had its gameplay premiere at The Game Awards. If you're a fan of the series' heavier take on Soulslike gameplay, oodles of blood, and overwhelmingly gothic vibes, Lords of the Fallen 2 seems to have all of that in spades for players.

Lords of the Fallen II - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The gameplay trailer provides glimpses at a few of the game's bosses, co-op action, and at least one gnarly-looking execution.

Lords of the Fallen 2, like its predecessor, takes place in a world split between two realms stacked atop one another. As the Lampbearer, it is once again the player's responsibility to walk between realms, triumph over brutal boss fights, and bring peace to both.

In keeping with Lords of the Fallen's gothic fantasy trappings, the trailer features not one, but two distinct player characters facing off against the likes of giant dragons, towering warriors largely composed of exposed musculature, and most interestingly, an angel-like winged monster who uses portals to dart around the arena.

Brand new to Lords of the Fallen 2, and prominently featured in this trailer, are a handful of grisly executions that are part of the game's new dismemberment feature meant to incapacitate enemies more quickly and more fluidly. In one shot, the player can be seen dodging a long-necked opponent, grabbing the exposed neck, and using it to then swing that enemy at the ground. Poor guy, man.

In another shot, a scythe-wielding character lops off the tendril (or maybe it's the head) of a nasty-looking foe before immediately plunging their blade inside of the enemy. The trailer also features at least one tandem head stomp and to close things off, the Lampbearer even grinds a long chain around an enemy's throat in order to eventually behead them.

Suffice to say, if you're looking for a hefty RPG with co-op, loads of intense fights to tackle, and a heavy-metal tone, Lords of the Fallen 2 looks like it may have you covered.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to release in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.

