"Can you goon to level design?": Lords of the Fallen 2 boss says "yes," the Soulslike will feature sexy ladies in an effort to "continue improving," though fans are more concerned about gameplay

Lords of the Fallen studio CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski took to Twitter to emphasize that the upcoming Lords of the Fallen 2 will feature beautiful, buxom women, which, cool – but what about level design? Will it be worth getting horny over, too?

"Many of you asked why the game initially had body type A/B," Tyminski writes in a lengthy December 14 Twitter post, about Lords of the Fallen's gender neutral character creator options. Tyminski complains that, during the Soulslike game's development, "political correctness and filtering meant not every decision reached me on time," but "things are very different now." To this point, he simply replies "yes" when an inquisitive scholar asks, "Will there be attractive female characters, and will there be revealing outfits and armor for them?"

"We reverted a lot of wrong decisions and will continue improving," Tyminski says vaguely in his longer Twitter post. "Lords II is being built on real player feedback, and it's crystal clear in the last two trailers." Notably, the last two trailers – one of which debuted at The Game Awards 2025 – feature a total of three pretty ladies amid gore and decapitation, so I suppose this is the kind of politically incorrect innovation Tyminski is referring to.

But some fans are concerned. In a Reddit thread discussing Tyminski's tweets about women, people ask important questions like, "But what about improvements to combat and level design?" and "Can you goon to level design?" Here's hoping.

Resident Evil Requiem fans want to make out with Leon Kennedy and steal his DILF jacket: "Need to shake him between my teeth like a rabid dog."