Resident Evil Requiem fans want to make out with Leon Kennedy and steal his DILF jacket: "Need to shake him between my teeth like a rabid dog"

What? You think I'm losing my mind over Resident Evil Requiem's graying Leon Kennedy? You believe it's me salivating like a puppy over raw steak, wondering whether or not 50-something Leon is too old to withstand the heat of the shooting star I want to lovingly throw at his head? No, it's not just me. It's actually many, many people.

"Need to shake him between my teeth like a rabid dog," says one reasonable Reddit comment reacting to character art following The Game Awards 2025, where developer Capcom confirmed the not-so-secret fact that federal agent Leon will return in Resident Evil Requiem, out on February 27, 2026. In its latest trailer for the game, which you can watch below, Capcom also inadvertently endorses the idea that, canonically, Leon will die before he stops being sexy.

Look at him. He dashes into the trailer with a suave black jacket and enough of a sprinkle beard to make him look both wise, and yet approachable like a school crush. Then, the man has glossy, 2010s rom-com hair and a jawline nearly as sharp as his chainsaw. God help us.

"We had daddy Chris now we got daddy Leon," observes a Reddit comment with nearly 2,000 upvotes.

"God damn it, what's the coat? I want it," says another fan.

"I bet Leon is infected which is why he's wearing the gloves," someone else theorizes about Leon's tactical, all-black outfit. Um, yeah, he's definitely infected, so I'm going to need him to remove those gloves… for the sake of public health… um, yeah…

