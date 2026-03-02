Resident Evil Requiem's ungodly final puzzle has been solved after stumping players for days, and it all came down to a toilet: "Ridiculously convoluted"

The so-called Final Puzzle challenge in Resident Evil Requiem was making players feel like they were experiencing a Final Destination tragedy in real-time, inspiring so much confused hair-pulling that thousands of fans even dedicated an entire subreddit to it. Capcom's latest survival horror game had only been out for three days, but the strange puzzle seemed so mysterious, it could last a lifetime – until two determined players officially solved it on March 2.

Kyro and Rantsycancy reveal the obtuse puzzle's equally bizarre solution in a YouTube video many people seem to accept as the legitimate conclusion to the Final Puzzle mystery – though, the Pokemon card collector Gengar Collects technically beat them by posting a similar guide video on March 1. At the time, Resident Evil fans just dismissed him for not completely understanding his own solution. Now that Kyro and Rantsycancy have indirectly proven him correct, though, they more jovially accuse him of going to the bathroom to poop while leaving his game open.

"We will go by this," Gengar said in reply to one such comment, seemingly at peace with his bodily functions after being vindicated.

Plus, it turns out, the Final Puzzle does require a considerable amount of toilet time. And no one really understands the solution, not even now.

Spoilers for both Resident Evil Requiem's story and the Final Puzzle to follow.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Kyro and Rantsycancy seemed to have relied on data mining to figure out the Final Puzzle, as Kyro says in their guide video about the first step, "I know this might not make sense, but this was coming from a data mining background, so just trust me on it." You have to wait at the body bag drop-off pool for 15 entire minutes ("Genuinely took a dump at the body bags, got bored flushes some toilets and became a hero," says one YouTube comment in praise of Gengar Collects).

Don't kill any zombies. Do make your way to the Care Center's West Wing and flush a toilet in the Care Center bathroom eight times. Why? I don't know, T-virus is bad for digestion.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Progress through the Resident Evil Requiem story until you must escape Victor's self-destructing secret lair – you'll find Marie's porcelain doll washed up in the red flood that fills the room. Finish the game with the impossibly pristine doll in your inventory, then begin a new save, and carry Emily to the braille puzzle box. After typing in the code, you'll hear a disembodied giggle, receive a congratulations message, and probably wonder why you did this to yourself.

Twitter account Synth Potato sums it up: "What a ridiculously convoluted, confusing puzzle."

Resident Evil Requiem seemingly confirms Leon Kennedy is married, and everyone wants to know who's the lucky gal or guy: "We all know it's Chris."