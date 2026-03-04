Resident Evil Requiem out of bounds sleuths uncover a horrifying truth about Grace Ashcroft: she uses Reddit

Resident Evil Requiem players have discovered a horrifying truth about Grace Ashcroft: she's a Reddit user.

Going out of bounds in games can reveal interesting details. There's stuff like the random Goomba-like enemy Kug that might have electrocuted you in Super Mario Sunshine, or the developer team photograph hidden in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. Sometimes these are left in as interesting bits of lore, like Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake intentionally keeping what looks to be a body in the backseat of a car in the game's opening – confirming a long-time fan theory. Resident Evil Requiem's out-of-bounds secret is less morbid, but it seems to also fall into this lore drop category.

During the flashback scene that shows Grace and Alyssa in a hotel before the events of Requiem, Grace uses her laptop. As spotted by players on Reddit, going out of bounds during this scene reveals that what Grace is so insistently doing on there is... also using Reddit. A screenshot of the out-of-bounds Easter egg shows what is clearly a Reddit webpage, down to the individual Snoo avatars.

However, the most interesting part about this isn't the fact that Grace is simply using Reddit – it's the contents of the thread she's reading.

By zooming into her open webpage, you can see Grace is viewing discussions about the Baker Family incident from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which would've happened the year prior.

"Old man Jack did say some crazy stuff. I remember him getting into a lot of fights. He probably killed the whole family then offed himself," one comment reads. Another adds "That thing with the dead family, wasn't that where that giant black monster was?," adding there was "no way" the family was devoured by it, since life is "not some cheesy horror movie."

Down the side, you can see more posts from r/amatuerjournalists, like a picture of Mr. Raccoon saying, "Do you think there are still infected out there," and another with "evidence the BSAA are fishy." So despite it being something that a majority of the 5 million people who have Resident Evil Requiem would never see, Capcom really put the effort into Grace's Reddit history.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you're here, be sure to check out our Resident Evil Requiem review, as well as our guide to the Resident Evil Requiem safe codes.