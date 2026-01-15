Resident Evil Requiem producer says "Leon's counterpart" Grace is "easily frightened" because you're meant to relate to her – but I think even horror vets should be disturbed by a monster who sniffs your stink

You don't see people like Resident Evil Requiem protagonist Grace Ashcroft often in the franchise, which is usually inhospitable for any character who isn't a gunslinging special agent bubble-wrapped in a bullet-proof vest. But Capcom producer Masato Kumazawa says Grace's inexperience is her strength – her screams are meant to echo your own.

"As Leon's counterpart," Kumazawa tells GamesRadar+ in reference to himbo hero Leon Kennedy, "we introduced Grace, an easily frightened character who is experiencing a biohazard situation for the first time. We felt this would deliver a fresh experience not seen in past RE titles, and that players would grow attached to Grace, sharing her fears."

Grace, daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak's murdered journalist Alyssa, is an FBI agent… from the comfortable distance of her office desk. Resident Evil Requiem makes her belly flop into the deep end after she's made to investigate a strange death at the Wrenwood Hotel, where her mother was killed years ago.