Silent Hill 2 Remake modders explore the horror game's every corner by removing its signature fog and checking the backseat

Some cheeky mods are clearing Silent Hill 2 Remake's signature fog.

What originally began as a technical limitation on the OG PlayStation turned into an instantly iconic artistic choice as Silent Hill's oppressive, sometimes blinding fog is almost as recognizably 'Silent Hill' as Pyramid Head, bless his pointy heart. Was that groaning sound the wind or the growl of a nearby monster? Was that a shadow in the distance or the concrete floor blurred by nature? Every new step you take in Silent Hill is a step into the terrifying unknown, but modders have already pacified the remake.

Two NexusMods mods called Sunny Hills and Silent Hill 2 HD Collection have made the spooky town fogless, revealing what looks like a standard UK high street hiding underneath - truly the stuff of nightmares. The latter cheekily pokes fun at Konami's other re-release, as its description says the mod "makes the game more faithful to the HD collection," which also came under fire for lifting the fog effect. (Thanks, PC Gamer.)

Online screenshots of the fogless town haven't revealed anything too unexpected yet, expect for the fact that Bloober Team's remake is shockingly detailed beneath all that murkiness. Dirty walls, reflective puddles, and the general griminess of everything make Fogless Silent Hill 2 a still-pretty-handsome game - even though I definitely wouldn't recommend playing it this way for the first time.

Another Simple Freecam mod also revealed other fun little details in the remade game as players were able to see out-of-bounds areas. The widely-memed Comic Sans Silent Hill 2 sign from the HD Collection is hiding in a ditch somewhere, while there's another, more ominous Easter Egg buried in the backseat of James' car - look away now if you’re sensitive to spoilers!

Many Silent Hill fans assumed that James had bought Mary's body with him in his car trunk - a fan theory that was debunked by series art director Masahiro Ito last year, who confirmed her corpse was actually hidden in the backseat. Wanna take a wild guess at what the Freecam mod reveals in James' remade backseat? A floral blanket covering what is likely a body, as spotted by at least one player.

