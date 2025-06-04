Silent Hill f is coming in September, and after watching its twisted gameplay reveal trailer, I'm ready to let it dominate my Halloween season
Silent Hill f has one mighty durable protagonist
OK, I'm officially sold on Silent Hill f. Not that there was ever a universe where I wouldn't be playing it day one, but I refuse to get too excited about anything until I see some gameplay, and with Konami dropping the first Silent Hill f gameplay trailer during today's PlayStation State of Play, not to mention nailing down a September 25 release date, we might as well just kick off the Halloween season three months ahead of schedule.
The trailer starts with a familiar scene as we see protagonist Shimizu Hinako wander through a fog-covered town from 1960s Japan encountering utterly hideous creatures. But this time around, we actually get to see combat for the first time, with Hinako dodging, blocking, and clubbing monsters to death with a furor that seems to lend itself to a more intense combat system.
And indeed, in the PlayStation Blog accompanying the release date announcement, producer Motoi Okamoto said "the combat will have a heavier focus on melee and be more action-oriented compared to last year's Silent Hill 2."
Silent Hill f also continues to impress/disturb me with its creature design. The series is known for producing some of the most nightmare inducing baddies ever, but still it seems they've stepped it up a notch here. I mean, whatever Hinako's friend turned into at the end of the trailer... that thing just about made my stomach turn. And I'm here for it.
