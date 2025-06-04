PlayStation State of Play Live Coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

We've moved to some kind of... strange game where people are eating around a table but then some guy has died and the "Dead Gear Life Support System" is used. Now he's Dead Man. In fact, the title seems to be Romeo Is Dead Man, maybe? The combat that's being shown now has a real No More Heroes vibe mixed with Dead Rising.

Pragmata is so real in fact that the trailer is already up: Pragmata - First Contact Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Third-person shooter where the little Pragmata girl hangs off the main dude's back. Apparently she's named Diana and helps out in certain scenarios? Coming 2026. "It's real XD"

And now some strange thing about AI and tech from "Delphi Corporation" before it moves to being some kind of post-apoc–oh this is Pragmata.

Game director Takashi Ishihara and EP Tetsuya Mizuguchi here to talk about the game. Lumines Arise isn't just Tetris Effect – it's much more. Don't just take my word for it, though. Lumines Arise - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Lumines Arise, officially! Fall 2025. PS5, PSVR2. And yes, Enhance.

Whatever Enhance has been working on?

Is this just sizzle? It feels like sizzle. Some EDM music, talking about emotion. Weird jellyfish and smoke... Astronauts... Is this Rez?

First up: some people with umbrellas in spooky rain. All right.

And here we go...

This is not a drill! Only 5 minutes remain and the official streams have begun their official countdowns. Officially. If you have any final thoughts on what we might expect, speak now. If nothing else, hold that wish in your heart of hearts – you never know, right?

With just 10 minutes left before PlayStation's State of Play starts, friendly reminder that YouTube is typically the best possible way to watch as it happens. Other than following along with my stellar live blogging, of course. (We've embedded the YouTube stream at the beginning of the live blog for simplicity's sake.)

Just 15 minutes left! Any last-minute predictions? Pragmata? Gravity Rush? Something new from Team Asobi? Final Fantasy 9 remake? In this brief moment, there is no judgment; only hope.

Just under 30 minutes to go now! We're nearly there, folks. Still plenty of time to get a snack, take a bathroom break, and generally get your wits about you for what's set to be a fairly long PlayStation State of Play.

45 minutes to go until it kicks off seems like a good time to make my usual plea of "Sega, please announce Valkyria Chronicles remasters." I'd even settle for VC3 finally getting an English release! OK, I've said my piece and gotten it out of my system.

(Image credit: Sony) Another "Shoot, maybe?" contender this time around: some kind of God of War 2.5D Metroidvania spin-off. According to various reports and rumors from the usual suspects, this might be on a smaller scale. Even so, I'd happily eat such a video game up. Bonus points if I get to hear Christopher Judge's voice again. Not long to wait to find out now as we're just an hour away from the PlayStation State of Play kicking off in earnest!

(Image credit: Capcom) When it comes to everything else, including potential big surprises, it does seem like Resident Evil 9 (or whatever the next Resident Evil ends up being called) is front of mind for some folks. We know there's a new Resident Evil in the works, and have for some time, but we've not actually seen hide nor hair of it. Is today's PlayStation State of Play finally the time for Capcom to pull the curtain back?

(Image credit: Sony) Another likely participant in today's PlayStation State of Play? Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima followup, Ghost of Yotei. While it was revealed in April that the upcoming PS5 game is set to release later this year on October 2, there's still plenty we don't know about it. There's so much we don't know, in fact, that it's hard to know what we don't know.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions) An almost guaranteed appearance today would likely be Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. As the upcoming sequel from Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions is set to release for the PS5 later this month on June 26, it really does feel like it'd be an easy way for PlayStation to extend the State of Play's runtime. What could Kojima possibly show? Who knows! It's a sequel to Death Stranding; anything could happen.

(Image credit: Square Enix) While PlayStation isn't exactly shouting from the rooftops about what to expect – "a selection of great games from creators across the globe" is not illuminating – one big potential announcement that folks are chatting about is the long-rumored Final Fantasy Tactics remaster. And this isn't even a clown makeup, out-of-thin-air situation! The game's original director, Yasumi Matsuno, retweeted (and then deleted) the State of Play announcement. This on top of Bloomberg's Jason Schreier seemingly vagueposting about the game? Where's there's smoke...