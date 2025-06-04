Capcom says "sorry" again, confirms Pragmata is "real" and coming in 2026 – and it looks a lot more like Dead Space than I remember from 2020

The PlayStation State of Play showcase went live today, highlighting some of the most anticipated titles coming in the future – including Pragmata, the mysterious action game headed by Capcom.



Pragmata was first revealed in 2020, with little information accompanying its sci-fi-esque trailer. Not much has changed or come up about the game since then, aside from release date delays and trailers, but Sony's latest State of Play has finally given fans a concrete new launch window to look forward to – 2026. That means Pragmata is just a year or so away now, with a fresh glimpse of its gameplay here to boot.



The new trailer from today's State of Play features two familiar characters, astronaut Hugh and Diana, the child-like girl resembling a humanoid AI of sorts. With Diana on his back, Hugh takes on the lunar station's eerie enemies – but the combat is far more unique than it appears. As Capcom explains on the PlayStation Blog, both Hugh and Diana "have their own abilities, and you'll need to control them both."

The developer continues, describing how "this two-in-one approach, where Hacking is key to your success, is our own unique take on combat that you'll only find here – in Pragmata." While there aren't too many further details given by Capcom regarding the two protagonists and how they'll work together in action, more information is underway from the studio as work on Pragmata continues.



"Stay tuned for more details, as we will delve deeper into the combat experience in the near future," writes the dev. "And as for our space-faring friend Hugh, and his new android companion Diana, we can't wait to talk about them and their adventure as well." Capcom concludes by mentioning the new release date once more, stating the team is "working hard" to deliver the game "you’ve all been waiting for in 2026."



