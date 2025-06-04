The new Ghost of Yotei trailer is really just one big teaser for the "gameplay deep dive coming in July," but it's still pretty cool and has a wolf

There's a new Ghost of Yotei trailer out, which is awesome and everything, but it'll likely be long forgotten in July when the Ghost of Tsushima sequel's newly announced gameplay deep dive releases.

Sucker Punch took the stage during today's PlayStation State of Play with a fresh Ghost of Yotei cinematic trailer showing about 50 glorious seconds of protagonist Atsu standing atop a hill overlooking a small town. "You still with me?" she asks her wolf friend, who peers out over the cliff and says what I assume translates to "hell yes" in wolfish. It seems likelier than ever that the wolf from earlier trailers is indeed some sort of companion to Atsu during her journey through the bitter wilderness of Hokkaido, Japan, and I'm excited to see how that expands on the gameplay from Tsushima. Speaking of which...

"Gameplay deep dive coming in July," reads the onscreen banner as the trailer fades out. And that's that. Honestly, I was expecting more from a game that we've already seen in more than one trailer, and one that already has a confirmed October 2 release date; when the new trailer started and I was watching live I was almost certain we were about to get some gameplay, but thankfully we at least know we don't have a whole lot longer to wait for that.

