Ghost of Yotei - Everything we know so far about Ghost of Tsushima 2

Ghost of Yotei is the name of the official sequel to Ghost of Tsushima , which will put us in the role of a new protagonist in another region of Japan. Revealed as the big surprise closing announcement in the PlayStation State of Play September 2024 showcase, we got our very first look at the upcoming open-world adventure from developer Sucker Punch, and it looked every bit as beautiful as the game that came before it. Happily, we won't have to wait too long to see it arrive either, with the unveiling of the follow-up also confirming it will be coming our way in 2025 .

After news that a Ghost of Tsushima movie was in the works back in 2021, there's long since been a lot of chatter surrounding the possibility of seeing Ghost of Tsushima 2. Luckily, the showcase at last gave us the confirmation we'd all been waiting for, with the announcement trailer showing off impressive vistas, offering story hints, and more. As one of the biggest new games coming our way next year, it's certainly one of the most exciting upcoming PS5 games to look forward to.

So if you're eager to learn more, read on below as we guide you through a full overview of everything we know so far about Ghost of Yotei, from the setting, to the story details, launch window, and more news.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Currently, Ghost of Yotei is set to release in 2025, with Sucker Punch only revealing the year for its expected launch window so far. Given that it's only just been officially announced, it may be some time before we get a more exact release date.

Ghost of Yotei is currently launching as a PS5 exclusive. While it has yet to be confirmed, Ghost of Tsushima eventually released on PC, so it's quite possible that we'll see the sequel follow suit and come to PC at a later date.

Ghost of Yotei trailer

Ghost of YÅtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The official announcement trailer (which you can watch above) gives us our first look at Ghost of Yotei, with shots of some beautiful vistas, bloodstained snow, a ravenous-looking wolf, and the introduction of the new protagonist who will be leading the next adventure.

Can I pre-order Ghost of Yotei?

(Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

Currently, Ghost of Yotei pre-orders on PS5 are not yet live digitally or physically, but it's well worth keeping an eye out for announcements - especially when we get closer to the 2025 launch window. If Ghost of Tsushima is anything to go by, we may well see some pre-order bonuses in future, too.

Ghost of Yotei protagonist

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Sucker Punch detailed in a PlayStation blog following the showcase reveal that the team wanted to "create something fresh but familiar". So, in order to explore new avenues beyond Jin Sakai's story in Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei will put us in the role of a new protagonist known as Atsu.

"At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend," senior communications manager Andrew Goldfar says in the blog. "This led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore."

It's also been revealed that the role of Atsu is played by actor Erika Ishii , who's also had roles in the likes of Apex Legends and Destiny 2 , as well as the upcoming RPG, Dragon Age: The Veilguard .

Ghost of Yotei story

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

We don't yet know too many solid details about Ghost of Yotei's story, but the trailer offers some tantalizing hints about its direction. As a mysterious figure says, people come to the North of Japan "to disappear", but it's suggested that protagonist Atsu is hunting for something… or perhaps someone, and now "every Ronin here is after you". So it sounds as if we'll be hunted as we explore Atsu's story. The trailer certainly raises some questions about what's in store, but we'll have to wait to get some official answers about the story.

Ghost of Yotei setting

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sucker Punch also revealed that Ghost of Yotei will take place over 300 years after the events of Jin's journey in Ghost of Tsushima in 1603. "Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei," the blog details, "a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day."

Interestingly, the setting, which is said to be home to "unexpected dangers", is going to be "a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima". From what we've seen of the sequel's backdrop so far, it looks incredibly picturesque and detailed, with expansive grassy fields and snowy landscapes.

