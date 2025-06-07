Stranger Than Heaven: Everything we know about the new Project Century game

Summer Games Fest unveiled Ryu Ga Gotaku (RGG) Studio's new game, Stranger Than Heaven, informally known as Project Century, with a shiny gameplay trailer. Alongside details about the setting, gameplay, and the enigmatic gruff figure at the center of the narrative, we've finally got the official title, and it looks glorious.

The new game was first revealed in December 2024 at The Game Awards. We've also already seen an initial trailer, showcasing a combat-focused detective tale set in 1915 that looked set to rival some of the best action games of all time. But this fresh teaser shown during Summer Games Fest 2025 Live took us to a much livelier 1943, indicating we’ll get to hop around the early 1900s when we eventually get our hands on it.

Bloody combat, rough territory, and oppressive environments seem to be the bread and butter here. So if fisticuffs, mystery, and Molotov cocktails call to you, don’t go anywhere. From its alt-history, story tone, and development milestones, here’s what we know about the elusive Stranger Than Heaven so far.

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku)

There is no Stranger Than Heaven release date or window yet.

While there was some hope that a vague indicator might have come after the Summer Games Fest trailers, Yakuza creator RGG didn't provide any hints. This means there's still likely much more work to be done on the neon-soaked, action-heavy title. So, don't expect to see the neo-noir fighting game, which will be published by SEGA, before 2026.

Stranger Than Heaven platforms

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku)

SEGA and RGG have not confirmed which platforms this noir-soaked game will be available on.

If the Yakuza games are any indication of the plans for this new action-adventure, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC are expected. There are no expectations for a Nintendo Switch 2 release at this point, especially given the graphical heft seen in the teaser trailer. We'll keep you posted as more details head our way!

Stranger Than Heaven trailers

Project Century World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The first look at Project Century, as it was dubbed at the time, was part of The Game Awards 2024. The announcement trailer was comprised of pre-alpha footage, meaning the game was in very early stages of development.

Nonetheless, the rain-soaked visage of 1915 Japan in the premiere trailer had a great hook. And with this being the only trailer that takes place in the 1910s, it's fair to say 'Project Century' was a nod at the amount of time the game may cover.

The Summer Games Fest 2025 trailer was much more in-depth, though still holding cards to its chest. This title announcement footage showed more melee combat on bustling streets, a different decade for the setting, and hinted at the game's protagonist. The PEGI-18 warning at the beginning also lets us know that the graphic combat and grit of Yakuza are not missing from Stranger Than Heaven.

Stranger Than Heaven story and setting

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku)

There are two confirmed settings: 1915 Japan and a glittering metropolis in 1943. The latter is much more colourful and busy, while the former is bleak-looking and more streamlined. The initial trailer featured a detective wandering around a glib city, and the later footage has drawn comparisons to L.A. Noire — for good reason.

While story details remain unclear, the Summer Games Fest trailer introduces us (well, sort of) to Mako Daito, a moody detective solving a mystery. Meanwhile, the neon city's inhabitants' hedonism and rowdiness create hurdles. The Yakuza-style drama is ever present, with Mako meeting up with a mysterious American.

During the rendezvous, Mako speaks Japanese. This prompts his cohort to ask him, "What are you, then?" Mako responds, "I've been asking myself the same thing." This leads us to believe that this will be an introspective adventure from a character perspective, perhaps with the player figuring out and impacting what kind of man Mako is. While there are loads of questions still to be answered, it at least seems Mako is the protagonist.

RGG has chosen to withhold the ins and outs of the story for now, showing off the incredibly fun-looking combat instead. As of right now, we don't know what clues Mako is chasing or what his end-game motivation is. That's a good thing, according to studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama. During a December 26, 2024, livestream, he confirmed Project Century is within the action-adventure genre but added, "We didn't include any information that would enable people to guess" from the trailer.

The split decades in the trailers and the in-work title Project Century could mean a couple of things. The game may take place across multiple decades across a period of a century, or it could be flashback-heavy.

Stranger Than Heaven gameplay

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku)

Stranger Than Heaven is a third-person action game where the player explores sketchy allies and crowded city streets, running into fists around every corner. The gameplay seen in the title reveal footage showed weighty, grounded combat with interactive environments.

It's not just fist fighting, either. Molotov cocktails, guns, and in-world advantages are all at the characters' disposal. Want to throw a guy off a ledge? You're in luck! However, there's a real emphasis on good old boxing here, so if you enjoy minimal weapons in combat, this will be a lot of fun.

Additionally, at the 1:21 timestamp, there's a moment where the player-character holds a threatening fist in the air as he stands above a masked opponent. Two options appear on the screen in this brief reprieve: "Show him mercy," or "Show him no mercy." Now, that's something Yakuza games never had. So, it looks like some morality-testing choices will be sprinkled in with the heavy volume of fighting. There are also some survival game and simulation elements, such as hunger and thirst meters.

Can I pre-order Stranger Than Heaven?

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku)

You can't pre-order Stranger Than Heaven. Given the game is still in development and no platforms have been released, there are no pre-order options available, and there likely won't be until more publishing details have been announced.

On the upside, that means there is plenty of time to catch up on your backlog. Why not check out the best open-world games or the best Yakuza games to fill the time? Otherwise, patience is key while we wait to find out exactly what mystery we're going to be chasing in Stranger Than Heaven.

