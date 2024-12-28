Like a Dragon developer says none of us have figured out what its new game Project Century is about because "We didn’t include any information that would enable people to guess"

RGG, the studio behind the beloved Like a Dragon games, has two new titles in the works, but it says that none of us have managed to guess what Project Century is about yet.

I was covering The Game Awards this year, and everyone on the team thought Project Century looked cool when it was announced . Set in Japan in 1915, it looks nothing like the Like a Dragon (also known as Yakuza) series except for the fact it's clearly a third-person action game.

We've all been speculating on what it could be about, but Games Talk reports (with translations from Automaton ) that RGG studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama says none of the fan theories are correct.

Apparently, the most prominent theory is that Project Century will explore the rise of the Tojo Clan, the antagonists of many of the Like a Dragon games. However, Yokoyama has debunked this.

He also put to rest the speculation that the protagonist of Project Century was played by Kazuki Kitamura who played Like a Dragon's Kiryu in the live-action movie from 2007. This is a new character made just for this game.

Still, everyone has been trawling through the TGA trailer hoping to find some clues as to what's going on, but apparently we won't get very far that way. "We didn’t include any information that would enable people to guess," Yokoyama says.

For now, we'll just have to wait to find out more for sure. As well as Project Century, RGG is also working on a new Virtua Fighter game.

