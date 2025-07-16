Sega wants you to make your own Like a Dragon games in Roblox, but your creations need to "stay true to the world and lore" established in the Yakuza series, so please don't make Kiryu and Majima kiss

A new Roblox licensing plan could result in Like a Dragon spin-offs being developed in the online playground, as long as it sticks to canon.

I played Roblox not long after it first launched back in 2006, and something I thought was pretty fun, albeit basic at the time, has somehow become the biggest thing on the planet. That's thanks in part to the massive creative community who have made full-blown games of their own on the platform. This then naturally extended to crossovers, with Sega releasing an official Sonic the Hedgehog Roblox game a few years back.

Looks like Sega isn't done with the platform, however, as Game File reports that as part of a new “License Manager” tool , companies can solicit submissions for user-made games featuring their characters, with Netflix, Lionsgate, and Sega on board. However, rather than looking for the obvious choice of Sonic fan games for Roblox's mostly child-filled audience, Sega is interested in Roblox users making games with the mature-rated Like a Dragon series. The company will consider submissions of Like a Dragon-based Roblox games that have an average of 1,000 daily players.

But there's a catch, as Sega wants these games to remain faithful to the lore. In the report, Sega says, "To ensure consistency and alignment with the official canon, all fan-created content based on the Like a Dragon IP should primarily reference the story, characters, and settings as depicted in the official Like a Dragon mainline video game series." It adds, "While we encourage creative expression, please make sure your works stay true to the world and lore as portrayed in these canonical entries." Of course, that doesn't mean that the Roblox-made games will be considered canon, even if Sega takes them on.

RGG Studio already makes a ton of Like a Dragon games, with four entries releasing between February 2023 and February 2025 – three of those being in less than a year, so I can't say I see myself turning to Roblox to get my fix of the series.

