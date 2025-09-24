After 16 years, Yakuza 3 is getting a much-needed remake and RGG going the extra mile with a new expansion making one of the series' most popular villains playable for the first time

After leaking the title last week, Sega has confirmed that Yakuza Kiwami 3 is real, and the remake is coming with a brand new expansion focusing on the game's antagonist.

RGG Studio held its RGG Summit stream for Tokyo Game Show 2025 earlier today, and during the event it was revealed that yes, Yakuza Kiwami 3 is happening. It's coming out on February 11, 2026 and to make things more confusing, the series is back to using the Yakuza name for this one instead of "Like a Dragon". This remake follows the Kiwami way by remaking the game from scratch while introducing new scenes to flesh out the story with new minigames (including actually letting you do tasks at the orphanage) and fighting styles for good measure.

This remake also introduces an English dub to the game with Yong Yea returning as Kiryu and Goofy himself, Bill Farmer, returning as Makoto Date. However, due to some of the recastings, there are some new looks for the characters. My boy Rikiya looks like he got hit with the Spider-Man Remastered treatment making him into a pretty boy, while Nakahara has de-aged about 20 years.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While Kiwami 3 wasn't a surprise thanks to Sega's leak, we were surprised by Sega pulling a Sonic x Shadow Generations and announcing Dark Ties – a story expansion following the game's antagonist Yoshitaka Mine. Dark Ties seemingly follows the character's fall from a successful business man to when he makes a name for himself in the underworld and eventual turns into who we see in Yakuza 3, while exploring his relationship with Daigo Dojima.

This marks the first time you'll be able to play as a main antagonist in a mainline Yakuza game (Dead Souls isn't mainline and Majima isn't a main antagonist, don't start). Mine is a popular character despite only appearing in one game, and while truthfully I wasn't bothered about the prospect of a Kiwami 3, I'm certainly interested now.

Giving that Elden Ring co-op modder a run for their money, there's now a Yakuza 5 mod that lets you play with a friend or AI-controlled Ichiban.