The Legend of Zelda movie has finally cast its titular princess, and it turns out she was already a video game movie veteran at roughly 12 years old thanks to Final Fantasy

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie has cast its two leads, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Zelda. Both actors have a relatively small list of credits to their respective names, but it seems Bragason is nonetheless already a veteran of video game adaptations, thanks to a role in the Final Fantasy 15 prequel Kingsglaive.

Kingsglaive is essentially a feature-length film prequel to Final Fantasy 15, setting up the world and telling a story that intertwines with the early parts of the game. It's not as well-remembered as Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, but Kingsglaive did manage a limited theatrical release, though admittedly it did so to pretty dismal reviews.

The film opens with a brief prologue sequence about three minutes long, taking place 12 years before the main action and showing a young Noctis and Lunafreya fleeing an assassination attempt. The motion capture for this young version of Lunafreya is credited to none other than Bragason.

Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV - First 12 Minutes - YouTube Watch On

Young Luna is only on screen for a few seconds, but hey, that's more than enough for Bragason to have earned her motion capture credit. She would've been roughly 12 years old at the time of Kingsglaive's release, so she got some experience portraying a video game princess very early.

Of course, Princess Zelda is a far more notable character, and there's a big difference between a motion capture cameo and a leading role in a live-action film. But now you're equipped to astound and amaze your friends that the same actor has helped bring film versions of notable video game princesses to life across both The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy.

Personally, I think it's a crime FF15 isn't on our list of the best Final Fantasy games, but my editors won't listen no matter how many times I sing Stand By Me at them.