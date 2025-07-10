Gorgeous limited edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 consoles and controllers draw inspiration from traditional Japanese art and "one of the core aspects within the game"

Sony has revealed some genuinely stunning Ghost of Yotei-themed limited edition PS5 consoles and controllers that draw inspiration from traditional Japanese art as well as Ghost of Yotei's emphasis on exploratoin.

The consoles and controllers will be available October 2, and pre-order information "will be shared at a later date."

For now, we know there are two variants of the console. The Black version is meant to evoke the Japanese art form known as Sumi-e, which uses black ink on paintings. The Gold flavor draws inspiration from the Japanese art form kintsugi, a traditional process that uses lacquer and gold to repair broken ceramics.

Feast your eyes:

Today's Ghost of Yotei gameplay demonstration placed a heavy focus on exploring the sequel's vast and shockingly pretty open world, something I'm personally very excited about as a fan of Tsushima who felt its open world was a little lacking. This design philosophy centering on player freedom has crept its way right onto the face of the Ghost of Yotei limited edition PS5s and controllers.

"Our inspiration for this design came straight from one of the core aspects within the game: a deep focus on exploration," says creative director Jason Connell. "This includes the hand-drawn icons Atsu marks on her map, a kintsugi-style effect pulled from her Ghost mask, and brushstrokes reminiscent of her Sumi-e paintings.

The towering Mount Yōtei is included at the center of the console design to pull it all together, and Atsu is spotlighted on the DualSense controller. Each of these elements were thoughtfully woven into both the console and controller designs."

Consoles will come with the limited edition PS5 console with disc drive, a matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei (thank goodness). Better yet, the copy of the game included with the package includes all pre-order content including a special in-game mask, and seven PSN avatars with concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six.

The good news for folks like me who aren't ready to retire their existing PS5s quite yet, despite the heavy temptation: Sony has confirmed there will be console covers available featuring the exact same designs as the full-on console, presumably for much, much cheaper.

