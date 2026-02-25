PlayStation Direct's massive PS5 game and accessories sale has me fearful for my shelf space

Grab up to 50% off PS5 games and accessories while you still can

The PlayStation online store has rolled out up to 50% off a big range of games and the best PS5 accessories today, and my bank account is not impressed.

The best part is that even collector's editions are part of today's PS Direct savings. The Death Stranding On the Beach Collector's Edition is available for just $129.99 (PS Direct) and comes with a full download of the game, and that glorious 15-inch Magellan Man Statue. Y'know, the one designed and modeled under supervision by game legend Yoji Shinkawa himself? If you aren't a Death Stranding fan, you can pick up the Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition for $149.99 (PS Direct) and grab yourself a Ghost Mark replica for an equally stunning display piece.

When does the PS Direct sale end?

The PS Direct savings come to an end on the 9th March, 2026 just before midnight. That gives you plenty of time to grab a new game or accessory for your Sony console.

Our guides for the best PS5 headsets, the best PS5 controllers, and the best SSDs for PS5 are full of high-quality peripherals worth adding to any Song setup.