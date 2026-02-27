This 5TB Seagate Astro Bot hard drive is an astronomically good alternative to the rising costs of SSDs

The Seagate Astro Bot Limited Edition Game Drive is one of the cutest external PS5 hard drives on the market and packs in a mighty 5TB worth of space to store PS5 and PS4 titles. Its short cable leaves it best suited for vertical PS5 setups, but this remains an astronomically good external drive for its cost. If you want it $10 cheaper, you can always grab the plain white Seagate model instead.

The Seagate Astro Bot Limited Edition Game Drive is cuteness personified, featuring easily one of the best external PS5 hard drives designs I've ever laid my eyes on. This officially licensed drive is based on the Astro Bot game, and features not just adorable art of my favorite PS5 mascot robot, but it even comes packaged with stickers for good measure.

Like the plain white Seagate Game Drive, this external HD provides extra storage at a cheaper cost than the best SSDs for gaming on the market. That's because it doesn't quite match the speeds of a solid-state drive, and it can only store PS5 titles and not run them. Still, this Seagate drive is full of value.

For $159.99 / £149.99, you get access to up to 5TB worth of space, which is an astronomically good deal at a time when game storage prices are in flux. I have spotted some retailers listing it for a higher $179.99, but you won't struggle to find it at both US and UK retailers for its launch price. Astro Bot fans and game storage hunters alike have plenty to gain from adding this HD to their PS5 setup.

Design

I never thought I'd be gleefully yapping on about the look of a storage but here we are. The Seagate Astro Bot Limited Edition gaming hard drive is an adorable sight to behold.

No crevice of this white block has been left free of adorable Astro Bot imagery. The top-facing side features art of Astro looking triumphant with his hands on his hips, with the planet sitting behind him. Each of the four corners of this side of the drive also include drawn on bolts, which give it the appearance of a piece of tech you'd collect in the TeamASOBI platformer - a detail I can't stop gawking over.

This must've been the plan all along. The edge of the HDD features two bright blue eyes that match up with the DualSense controller vehicle Astro rides in the game. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if this Seagate drive one day made a cameo in a future update. What I adore specifically about the eyes is that they also happen to be found on the first limited edition Astro Bot DualSense PS5 controller. Not all licensed gaming accessories made by different brands (Seagate and Sony) have to match. Yet, when they do, it's hard not to be a fan.

Just below these eyes, there's a glowing blue strip of LEDs. This was already a design choice for Seagate's basic Game Drive, but it feels more at home with this version, which is inspired by Astro's blue and white coloring.

Even the back of the HDD, which you'll never see once it's hooked up to the PS5, has unique art of its own. It's not as elaborate as the front, but you can find a silver silhouette of Astro's face, and the Astro Bot and Seagate logos together underneath.

Features