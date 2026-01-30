The FireCuda 530R is a worthwhile addition to any PC build, if you can find it in stock

GamesRadar+ Verdict

The Seagate FireCuda 530R Gen 4 SSD is a worthy addition to any gaming or content-creation-driven PC rig, but finding it in stock is going to be a challenge. The ongoing RAM and SSD-pricing apocalypse has meant that low-cost drives have either been snatched up entirely or are available at exorbitantly inflated prices. The 530R is a victim of a lack of availability, but there are some heatsink models floating around both US and UK retailers. There are speedier Gen 4 drives available, but if you happen to find any 530R SSD at a reasonable price, it's well worth incorporating into your gaming setup.