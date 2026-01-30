The FireCuda 530R is a worthwhile addition to any PC build, if you can find it in stock

GamesRadar+ Verdict
The Seagate FireCuda 530R Gen 4 SSD is a worthy addition to any gaming or content-creation-driven PC rig, but finding it in stock is going to be a challenge. The ongoing RAM and SSD-pricing apocalypse has meant that low-cost drives have either been snatched up entirely or are available at exorbitantly inflated prices. The 530R is a victim of a lack of availability, but there are some heatsink models floating around both US and UK retailers. There are speedier Gen 4 drives available, but if you happen to find any 530R SSD at a reasonable price, it's well worth incorporating into your gaming setup.
Pros
- +
Easy plug-and-play setup
- +
Available from 1TB - 4TB (including heatsink models)
- +
PS5 compatible (heatsink version)
Cons
- -
Didn't reach box quoted speeds
- -
Difficult to find in stock
It's a tenuous time to be testing contenders for the best SSDs for gaming. The rising costs of memory have had a troubling knock-on effect on SSD pricing and availability, and it's put extra pressure on the existence of low-cost drives like Seagate's FireCuda 530R.
The FireCuda F530R launched as a successor to the FireCuda 530 back in 2024, designed as a high-performance drive for both gamers and content creators. The PCIe Gen4 SSD was already a little bit aged before I was sent this 2TB model to review, so while you have the overinflated prices of most drives on the market to contend with, you also have the issue of finding this