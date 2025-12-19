The 1TB WD Black SN7100 SSD isn't quite as speedy as I hoped, but it still gets the job done at a reasonable price | Review

The 1TB WD Black SN7100 SSD is built with gaming laptops and handhelds in mind, but the DRAM-less Gen 4 drive became a great addition to my PC gaming rig, and was able to provide reasonably fast speeds that you'd expect from an M.2 drive from this brand.

It's a strange time for PC builders and console players alike. Both the prices of consoles and components have continued to climb in 2025, putting more pressure on budget-friendly Gen 4 drives like this WD Black SN7100 than ever before. That's because the reduced manufacturing costs of DRAM-less SSDs for gaming like this one can give your PC, gaming laptops, or PS5 a little boost and a new lease of life without the exorbitant price of newer Gen 5 alternatives, especially when the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models for the SN7100 retail for $69.99, $199.99, and $209.9,9, respectively.

I'm getting to this review a little late, so the costs have begun to fluctuate ever so slightly, but that's par for the course in the SSD market. Despite the passing of time, the 1TB SN7100 still provides great Gen 4 read and write speeds of 7,084.27 and 6,858.23 MB/s for $119.99, which is just shy of its quoted 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s speeds on the box. Those times aren't revolutionary, nor are they the fastest available on the market today, but they get the job done, and I was able to still see faster loading times in a range of games from Marvel Rivals to Dispatch on my gaming rig.



The SN7100 has no heatsink model, so if you're after one of the best SSDs for your PS5, you'll need to grab your own, or you could spend a little more to grab an alternative like the WD Black SN850X if you can find it in stock. But the WD Black SN7100 still gets the job done and is worth integrating into your rig, and even if you wait a little longer, its pricing should remain okay as DRAM-less drives are typically more resistant to rising costs. Availability is still strong even this long after release - there's even a new 4TB variant available now too.

Design

The WD Black SN7100 is a PCIe Gen 4x4 DRAMless NVMe SSD designed with gaming laptops and smaller devices in mind, though it's also compatible with full-sized desktop gaming PCs, which is what I tested it in for this very review. As a drive with a M.2 2280 form factor, it looks pretty much as you'd expect - a small black rectangle, with Western Digital and Sandisk branding found throughout.



It's definitely part of the WD family, as it bears the resemblance of the WD Black SN770 range that came before it, and on the PCB, you'll find a single flash chip and a controller. There's no DRAM cache chip to be found, which may prompt you to look for a fancier, flagship option instead. This could be a wallet-friendly option though, especially in during the RAM wafer pricing apocalypse, which will cause a surge to more advanced SSDs.



If you're on the hunt for a new SSD for your PS5, you can, in fact, add this to your Sony console to give it a little storage boost. However, there's no heatsink model of this drive, so it will require you to provide one of your own that fits its 2280 sizing.

Features

The WD Black SN7100 SSD is powered by Sandisk’s TLC 3D NAND tech and is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Western Digital boasts on the box that the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB triad of DRAMless NVMe SSDs are equipped with read and write speeds up to 7,250 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s, and that they can provide a 35% performance boost over their predecessors, like that of the WD Black SN770M SSD. Meanwhile, the 500GB model can provide 6,800MB/s read and 5,800MB/s write speeds.



I'm a bit late to the game, but it feels worth including that the 4TB model wasn't available at launch. Fortunately, WD rectified its omission earlier this year, and if you find even 2,000GB worth of space limiting for all your game and content creation needs, you've at least got that 4TB option available. The 4TB option also happens to support endurance ratings of up to 2,400TBW (1,200TBW for the 2TB model) which in layman's terms, means that it can handle up to 2,400TB worth of data in its lifespan before it starts to act not up to par.

Performance

SanDisk states that the WD Black SN7100 can reach "level-conquering speeds" of up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write when it comes to the 1TB to 2TB models, and it's the 1TB model that I was provided with to review. As with every SSD that passes mine and the rest of our team's testing benches (aka, our PC gaming setups), I ran the drive through our benchmarking processes to put this marketing spiel to the test. In CrystalDiskMark, I performed four read and write speed tests and calculated the average speed in MB/s of each, which you can see for yourself in the table below.

When it comes to its average read and write speeds, the 1TB SN7100 is a tiny bit shy of its on-the-box specs, coming in at an average of 7,084.27 and 6,858.23 MB/s. To put those numbers into perspective, the SSD that currently tops our best SSD guide reached average speeds of 7,462MB/s reads and 6,877MB/s as seen in our Samsung 990 Pro review, which is nearing what's capable for Gen 4 drives. The SN7100 is just marginally behind, but its speeds are nonetheless impressive, especially when you consider that the 1TB version I've got my hands on retails for just $119.99 / £109.99, though you're likely to find up to $168 right now thanks to the ever-fluctuating SSD pricing.

Remember also, that the higher capacity you go for, the more likely you are to see slight increases in performance, so if you opt for the 2TB version of this drive, you may get even closer to those quoted speeds.