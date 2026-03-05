RTX 5070 gaming laptops can't be beaten for value when the sales hit, and this Acer Nitro V16 deal proves my point

I've been pitting the best gaming laptops against each other to find the best value mobile GPU this week, and the RTX 5070 had something to say. When taking actual retail prices into account the extra cost when moving up a GPU class from the RTX 5060 are vastly outweighed by performance gains. Considering RTX 5080 rigs seldom drop below $2,000 that means, when the deals hit, the RTX 5070 is the best value spec to aim for. Thankfully, Newegg has just proved my point.

The Acer Nitro V16 has dropped from an already-modest $1,399.99 MSRP down to $1,249.99 this week, for a full $150 saving (and a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem). I rarely see RTX 5070 machines at less than $1,400 - in fact, this is one of the few rigs that naturally sits under that threshold at its starting price. The average 'as sold today' price of an RTX 5070 machine sits at about $2,239.01 (March, 2026), saving you about a grand compared to the competition.

Acer Nitro V16 RTX 5070 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,249.99 at Newegg

Save $150 - Newegg has the Acer Nitro V16 on its shelves for just $1,249.99 with an RTX 5070 GPU at the helm this week. That's far cheaper than the average price of a machine with these specs, and you're even getting a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem included to boot. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 260 | RTX 5070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 180Hz QHD+ display

I completed my Acer Nitro V 16 review a couple of weeks ago, pitting it against the MSI Katana B14W for a spot in the 'best budget gaming laptop' category. It's a slightly slimmer, more streamlined chassis than the Katana and its performance dropped away from more expensive machines (when comparing an RTX 5060 spec across similar options). That meant it didn't quite pip MSI to the top spot.

Here's where it does win out, though.

The Nitro is a more geared towards hybrid work and play. It's a more understated design that does a better job of looking like a slick slimline device. It doesn't have that 'gamer' aesthetic that the Katana still tip-toes around, and with an RTX 5070 under the hood you'll be getting better framerates than I did in my RTX 5060 testing.

(Image credit: Future)

It's not a powerhouse, but it never claimed to be. While MSI has it beaten in raw numbers, anyone looking for 60fps in more demanding games will be set here (I was nearly pushing that threshold a whole rung down the GPU ladder).

It's also a lot cheaper than the Katana right now. The most comparable spec I've found currently has a $1,549 sales price at Best Buy - $300 more than the Nitro today.

The MSI Katana I tested stripped things back compared to this configuration, with a FHD+ display and an RTX 5060 GPU. Today's model bumps up your graphics and swaps out the lower resolution panel for a QHD experience. That means I don't have benchmarks for the particular display type, but taking a look at my performance gives us a good indication of where your RTX 5070 might be taking you.

See more gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

If you're after something a little more powerful, check out the best Razer laptops and the best Alienware laptops. Or, for more slimline designs take a look at the best Asus gaming laptops available.