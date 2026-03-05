How to watch Ted Season 2, the R-rated prequel continues this week

Missed the world's crudest teddy bear? Seth MacFarlane's prequel TV show is returning to our screens today, and I'm showing you how to watch Ted season two in the US, UK, and all around the world.

This is a Peacock endeavour in the US, but with a Walmart Plus trial offering 30 days for just $1 (and a free subscription to Peacock Premium) you won't need to shell out the full membership cost. Not only that, but New Zealand viewers can watch all eight episodes (they're dropping simultaneously) for free.

Ted season two promises more laughs and '90s nostalgia than ever - with more than its fair share of obscenity from the Bennett family. Max Burkholder is back in position as John, with MacFarlane behind the mic as our titular teddy, while Scott Grims, Alanna Ubach, and Giorgia Whigham return to fill out the rest of the gang.

The hapless duo are back to their usual shenanigans once more, bringing us up to 1994 in Ted's timeline. It's high school senior year and graduation is looming, but that's not going to worry our hazy hero - there's beer to be drunk and gardening to be done.

I'm rounding up how you can watch Ted Season 2 all around the world right here.

How to watch Ted Season 2 for free

Those in New Zealand can watch Ted Season 2 for free this week, via TVNZ+'s streaming service. If you're currently travelling, though, you may find yourself locked out of your regular service. Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to set your location to home, so you can watch as if you were sitting right in your own living room.

We recommend Nord VPN first and foremost, it's not just the best VPN for gaming, it's also packed with extra security and comes with a 30 day money back guarantee, a free Amazon gift card and discounts of up to 74% on its monthly cost. That means you can sign up for as little as $3.39 per month.

How to watch Ted Season 2 in the US

Those looking to watch Ted Season 2 in the US will need to tune into Peacock's streaming service. The cheapest subscription works out at $7.99 per month (but you can also grab 12 months for the price of 10 with the $79.99 annual plan). There's a better way though.

Walmart Plus members have access to the Peacock Premium membership tier for free, included with their regular subscription. The best part? If you're not already signed up you can currently claim your first month for just $1. That means you're getting full access to Ted Season 2 for just a buck.

Currently travelling? Using a service like NordVPN will allow you to tune in as if you were at home in the US.

How to watch Ted Season 2 in the UK

Sky has Ted Season 2 in the UK, but if you're not already subscribed, the best way to watch is through Now TV. The service is currently offering 12 months for just £2.99 per month, a significant discount on its usual £9.99 price.

You may be locked out of your subscription if you're away from home, in which case NordVPN will allow you to tune in from anywhere around the world.

How to watch Ted Season 2 in New Zealand

You can watch Ted Season 2 for free in New Zealand, thanks to TVNZ+. Season 2 will land on the service on Friday March 6 at 8am NZDT.

Travellers can also tune into TVNZ+'s free stream from anywhere in the world, using NordVPN to appear as if they're back in New Zealand.

When is the Ted Season 2 release date? Ted Season 2 premieres on March 5, with all episodes of the new instalment landing on streaming services at the same time.

How many episodes of Ted Season 2 are there? Ted Season 2 comprises eight episodes, with all being dropped at the same time. We currently have two episode titles to tease us in, with the season kicking off with 'Talk Dirty To Me' and continuing with 'Mrs. Robicheck'.

We're rounding up all the current ESPN Plus prices as well as the latest Peacock TV prices and Hulu free trials as well.