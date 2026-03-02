This Woot game sale has arrived to zap any remaining free time I had, and I'm okay with that

Amazon's Woot has done what Woot does best, and dropped the prices to a mega-load of games spanning across the Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and even the Xbox Series X. So long as you're a fan of physical copies, there's plenty of deals on games, no matter your platform of choice.

If you're a fan of Bandai Namco-published titles, you're in for a particularly good treat. Digmon Time Stranger is down to $44.99 (Woot), and it's never as so much as dropped lower than $49.99 at Amazon US. It's perfect timing too, as a Performance Mode is expected for the PS5 version in the near future. If you aren't a fan of digital monsters, you can pick up Dragon Ball Sparking Zero! for $14.99 at Woot instead, an astonishingly low price for the Budokai Tenkaichi-style title.

As usual, I've gathered a sprinkling of Woot game deals down below, and have done my best to offer up a bit of variation per platform. If any take your fancy, just be sure to grab them sooner rather than later, as these savings will only be around for 3 more days in total.

Nintendo Switch 2 game savings

Nintendo Switch game savings