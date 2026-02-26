I'm desperate to play Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition, but I'll be avoiding that Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo shadow-dropped Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition Switch 2 Edition (try saying that 10 times fast) earlier this month, but you're better off sticking with an OG Switch copy.

Right now, a boxed copy of Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition is down to $39.99 at Best Buy, and you can combine that with the Switch 2 Edition upgrade for just $4.99 (Nintendo), taking your total to $44.98. That's a stark contrast to the boxed Switch 2 version that is available to pre-order for $64.99 (Amazon) and isn't even set to launch until April 26, 2026. By grabbing an older version instead, you're saving $20 to keep in your pocket for a rainy day. That feeling beats adding another Switch 2 game box to your gaming shelf any day.