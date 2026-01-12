Physical game fans watch out, Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 pre-orders are here

Quick Pre-order (Image credit: Nintendo) US: Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition | $64.99 at Best Buy UK: Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition | £47.85 at ShopTo

Almost exactly six years since it landed on the original handheld, Animal Crossing New Horizons is getting a Switch 2 coat of paint, and you can pre-order your copy right now at US and UK retailers ahead of its January 15, 2026 release date.

If you missed out on the latest game in the series, which the entire world was fixated upon back in 2020 when the world fell apart, you can see what you were missing by pre-ordering Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition for $64.99 (Best Buy) or £49.99 at Argos in the UK. Sadly, there are no cute pre-order bonuses with the game, nor is the entire Switch 2 version found on the cart with physical versions, which is a bit of a bummer. Instead, physical game fans can expect to find the Switch game on the cart and a redeemable voucher for the Switch 2 update boxed inside.

Remember, if you already own a copy of New Horizons, you can grab the Switch 2 Upgrade Pack instead for just $4.99 at Nintendo US and £4.19 (Nintendo UK) to get the new content, which includes access to the mouse controls, the new Megaphone item, and support for up to 12 players in online multiplayer and more. For anyone else new to the wonders of New Horizons, I've listed all the US and UK pre-orders down below.

New Horizons Switch 2 Edition Pre-Orders in the US

New Horizons Switch 2 Edition | $64.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy was one of the first US retailers to list its version of Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch 2 Edition. You can pre-order the game for its full $64.99 price and ensure you get it on release, whether you pick up your copy in person or get it shipped to you online.

New Horizons Switch 2 Edition | $64.99 at Walmart

You can also pre-order New Horizons Switch 2 Edition for its full $64.99 MSRP at Walmart today and take advantage of the US retailer's pre-order price guarantee.

New Horizons Switch 2 Edition | Coming soon at Nintendo

Nintendo US hasn't yet onloaded its New Horizons Switch 2 Edition pre-orders. Right now, the product page just shares its upcoming January 15 release date. However, you can at least pre-order the upgrade pack for $4.99 which is better than nothing.