Ghost of Yotei "isn't going to rush you through anything" and "focuses on player freedom more than any game Sucker Punch has ever made," with clues and activities for all play styles

Today's Ghost of Yotei State of Play showcase emphasized the freewheeling nature of the open world that serves as the backdrop to protagonist Atsu's quest for revenge, with developer Sucker Punch stressing that the game supports all play styles not just in combat, but in broader pacing.

Developers-turned-State of Play narrators Jason Connel and Nate Fox say "Ghost of Yotei isn't going to rush you through anything" and affirm that it "focuses on player freedom more than any game Sucker Punch has ever made."

This was demonstrated through a few in-game systems, with the studio highlighting exploration, storytelling, and combat and progression in equal measure.

Ghost of Yōtei - State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The State of Play opened with a somewhat surprising element tied to the story: flashback sequences that explore Atsu's past through narrative time travel. It's just a storytelling mechanic, not an in-universe element, but you really can, at the push of a button, relive and explore what Atsu's life and surroundings were like before her family was murdered by the titular Yotei Six, the clan on the receiving end of Atsu's vengeance. The landscape transforms around her, seemingly hiding pocket worlds within the massive-looking game world.

As you explore that world, you'll encounter a clue system that seems to act as light scaffolding for progression. Gathering information, in some cases by interrogating enemies, will draw new cards – Ghost of Yotei is a card game now – that track points of interest, quests, and other objectives as illustrations in the menu. You'll find bounties to hunt down (as the bounty on your head grows), altars that unlock new skills, and cartographers who fill in missing chunks of the map.

"'We think the best way to play is to simply pull out your spyglass, find something interesting on the horizon, and enjoy the ride," Connel says, with background footage reminding us all that this is a video game – one where running through streaks of flowers gives your horse a speed boost.

Very importantly, your horse joins you at nighttime camps where you can cook some food and, thanks to a system "designed to help bring important characters and upgrades straight to you," encounter merchants and allies who can improve your gear or abilities.

"Managing upgrades, resources, when to buy what, can be a burden in a big open-world game," Sucker Punch explains. "At campsites, members of your wolf pack can catch up with you, offering upgrades and unique items. This helps ensure you have every opportunity to upgrade and prepare for Atsu's vengeance quest ahead. You don't have to leave where you're exploring. The game comes to you."

Combat, which builds on the samurai and shinobi mix from the first game, is arguably what we knew the most about coming into this showcase. Atsu may wield a katana, spear, twin swords, chained kusarigama, or hefty odachi, to say nothing of an arsenal of ranged weapons including a bow, rifle, kunai, and blinding powder.

These weapons seem to stand in, and expand on, the different katana stances from Ghost of Tsushima. The odachi, for example, is the go-to option for big, heavy enemies. Enemies may change weapons as well; in one showcase, a samurai pulls out a spear, best countered by Atsu's dual swords. and Atsu can drop her current weapon after taking heavy hits, but disarming weapons works the same way. It is, predictably, pretty and promising stuff.

Ghost of Yotei launches on PS5 on October 2.

Ghost of Yotei devs know "how ignorant we were about Japanese culture," but as with Ghost of Tsushima they've had "cultural advisors" to help "deliver a respectful representation" of Japan.