Apex Legends guide: Everything you need to become a Champion of the battle royale

In January, we had no idea Apex Legends existed. Then February hit and our lives were taken over by a brand new battle royale from Respawn, set in the Titanfall universe. It joins games like Fortnite, PUBG, Black Ops 4 Blackout and more in the battle royale genre. 60 players - or 20 teams of three - fight to the death in Kings Canyon to become the Champion. Apex Legends does plenty of things to set itself apart from the crowd and it's quickly become one of the most popular games in the world thanks to things like the revolutionary Apex Legends ping system. This Apex Legends guide has everything you need to become a Champion, so get out there and win, soldier!

How to download Apex Legends on all platforms

Ok, first things first, you need to actually download Apex Legends! It's free on all platforms so you can put your wallet away, but it isn't the easiest thing to find. To get started, this is how to download Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

Apex Legends tips - colors, ammo, weapon types and more explained

As with most new games, Apex Legends introduces lots of its own systems which you need to understand in order to get the most out of them. If you want to know what the colour of damage numbers, loot, or ammo means, how to get around quicker, how to manage what items you're carrying, and more, then check out our essential Apex Legends tips for the lowdown.

Apex Legends map guide - the best places to drop

There are plenty of different spots you can drop in the Kings Canyon, and knowing the right place to land can be the difference between a gentle warmup and stumbling straight into a hectic firefight. We've picked out the best places to drop on the Apex Legends map to grab some loot, and find an early fight if that's your bag.

Best Apex Legends characters - who are the best characters to play as

There are eight different characters you can use, and each of these heroes has their own unique abilities to master. We've analysed all of their skills and tactics to determine which are the best Apex Legends characters for you, though if you're still unsure you can also take our which Apex Legends character are you? quiz to help you decide.

All the best Apex Legends weapons explained, and how to use them

Apex Legends has a whole host of weapons to find on the battlefield, including submachine guns, assault rifles, light machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and pistols. Knowing their capabilities and strengths will help you pick the best Apex Legends weapons to suit your playstyle, so go and check them out.

How to use Apex Legends Finishers, and the best ones for each character

Although shooting opponents is the obvious way to eliminate them, there's a much more stylish way to dispatch them. Each character has up to three finishing moves that can be triggered by approaching a downed opponent then hitting the appropriate button, and we've got all the details on how to perform them in our Apex Legends finishers guide.

Apex Legends high level loot guide - legendary gold items, hot zones and high tier loot areas explained

Unlike in some other games, there aren't set areas in Apex Legends that will always yield the best loot - otherwise players would always head to the same places each round. Instead, the quality of loot is randomised for each game, but our Apex Legends high level loot guide will show you how you can always pick up some useful supplies.

Apex Legends heirlooms - what are they and how do you get them?

Heirlooms are a cosmetic variant that are even rarer than legendary items, and will really make your character stand out from the crowd. They are the rarest drop available in the game and can't even be crafted, but we've got all the information you need about Apex Legends heirlooms and how to obtain them.

Where to find Apex Legends loot ticks

Loot ticks in Apex Legends are those small robots you'll sometimes find in the corners of buildings or on roofs. If you want to know where you can find more of them, look no further because we've narrowed down everything you need to find the Apex Legends loot tick locations.

Apex Legends crafting metal - what does it do and how do you earn it?

Crafting metal is one three types of currency you can earn in Apex Legends, in addition to legend tokens and apex coins. Its purpose can be somewhat confusing at first, but we'll explain how Apex Legends crafting metal is used to unlock cosmetics, and what you need to do to earn it in the first place.

How to make the Loch Ness Monster spawn in Apex Legends

The first Apex Legends easter egg is here, and you can make the Loch Ness Monster spawn by shooting 10 Nessy toys around the map in order. The Apex Legends Nessy is a callback to Respawn's previous Titanfall games, and we've got a guide that covers everything you need to complete it.

Apex Legends battle pass - Tier lists, heroes and everything we know

We already know from the Apex Legends year 1 roadmap that a battle pass is coming, featuring plenty of new cosmetic items to equip your characters with. We've taken a look at the Apex Legends battle pass to determine what it will include, how much we think it'll cost, and whether it will include weekly challenges for you to complete.

How to enable cross-platform Apex Legends matches

As with other battle royale games, one of the main requests from players it to be able to play with friends (or foes) across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Respawn have confirmed that they're working on it, and here's everything we know about when Apex Legends cross-play will be available.

How many people play Apex Legends

After a stealth launch, Apex Legends has absolutely blown up and built a huge player base in only a few days. If you want to know how many people play Apex Legends then we can tell you it's a lot - with over 10 million registered players in just 72 hours since launch!

Apex Legends has a free PS Plus pack

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, then make sure you don't miss out on your bonus goodies in the game. Apex Legends has a free PS Plus pack with six very blue items, including two skins and banners for Bloodhound and Gibraltar, plus two weapon skins for the Flatline assault rifle and RE-45 pistol.

Looking for more Apex Legends? The check out how Respawn used fake names and disabled voice chat to test Apex Legends' amazing ping system.