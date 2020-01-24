Apex Legends Skydive Emotes guide: How to show your squad your coolest moves

While you and your team are descending to the battle below, Apex Legends skydive emotes are one of the best things you can do. They aren’t game-changing by any means, but sometimes just diving into the fray of Apex Legends in a straight line can get a little old, can’t it? Thankfully with some of these skydiving emotes you can shake up the status quo. The only question is: how do you get Apex Legends skydive emotes and how do you use them? We’re here to help you piece the puzzle together.

How to get Apex Legends Skydive Emotes

Skydiving emotes were first introduced in Season 2 with the Battle Pass, which can be purchased for 950 Apex Coins. This sadly makes the Apex Legends skydive emotes an item that may lead you to shelling out money for the Pass and then grinding your way up the tiers before you can gain access to them, but if that’s the route you want to take to get some of these fun emotes then we won’t judge!

We're currently in Season 3, and skydive emotes are still a part of the Battle Pass. At this point we’re uncertain if any new ones will be part of Apex Legends Season 4, but considering that they were featured in previous Battle Passes, we would be surprised if they weren’t included again in the upcoming season.

How to use Apex Legends Skydive Emotes

(Image credit: EA)

Skydiving emotes are automatically equipped once you’ve unlocked them. Once that’s done, head into the game, choose your Legend and get ready to show off your sick moves.

Depending on what platform you’re playing Apex Legends on, as well as your button inputs, how to do the skydive emotes may differ from person to person. If you haven’t mapped your controls any differently from when you first started the game, press X/A/M1 to perform your Skydive emote and show everyone just what you can do with a mix of gravity and jets.

Apex Legends Skydive Emotes by Character

Bangalore:

Salute - Bangalore flips over in the air and gives a soldier’s salute.

Bloodhound:

Stoic Stance - Bangalore somersaults and crosses their arms.

Caustic:

Feel the Power - Caustic somersaults and lifts his arms up at the elbow and jeers menacingly.

Crypto:

Crypto doesn’t currently have any Skydive emotes, but we’re sure that’ll be changing as soon as Season 4 happens.

Gibraltar:

Front Row Seat - Gibraltar twirls in the air before crossing his legs in a ‘sitting’ position.

Surf's Up - Gibraltar rides down on his shield as though it is a surfboard, doing some real slick moves as he does so.

Lifeline:

Peace Out - Lifeline flips in the air and uses both hands to throw out the peace sign.

Windmill - Lifeline flips over and twirls her legs rapidly in the air, just like a windmill.

Mirage:

Curtain Call - Mirage flips in the air and raises his arms as if giving a standing ovation. He also blows a kiss.

It Takes Two - In a scene that we’re sure comes right out of fanfiction, Mirage calls in a clone of his and rides him like a horse. We promise it’s innocent.

Octane:

Full Circle - Unlike most of the other Skydive emotes, Octane runs so fast that he flips over. Almost as if he’s a hamster in a hamster wheel.

Pathfinder:

Hello Friends - Pathfinder continues to be wholesome and gives a little wave to everyone as he flips over in the air.

I Can Fly! - Pathfinder descends to the ground while flapping his arms. He is rudely interrupted by Bloodhound’s raven, Artur.

Wattson:

Grace Fell - Wattson flips over, tucking her arms in on the landing and then pushing them out to perform a swan dive.

Tesla-Copter - Wattson uses her electric Pylon to descend for a few moments before flipping back around.

Wraith:

Flip the Rift - Instead of flipping over just once, Wraith continues to flip over and over again, tucking her arms and legs in until she’s like a ball. She finishes with both her legs and arms pointed downwards.

