Best weapons in Apex Legends - All the best Apex Legends guns explained

The scramble to grab the best Apex Legends weapons at the start of each match is frantic. It's hard to aim for the best gun when you don't even know what the best gun is, let alone where it'll be. Still, having the best firepower is key to taking home a victory over the dozens of other squads that surround you. Before you jump from the plane into your next Apex Legends match, check out this guide that details each individual gun and their unique stats to help you hit the ground gunning.

The best weapons in Apex Legends is brimming with all kinds of Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols for players to pick up and use, but finding the right gun that suits your overall playstyle can be a little tricky. To get you started, however, we’ve put together a handy guide for every Apex Legends weapon available, detailing each gun’s damage capabilities, available attachment slots, and overall strengths so that you’re ready to destroy your foes in the arena and become an Apex Champion.

Assault Rifles

VK-47 Flatline

Damage profile

Headshot: 32 damage

Bodyshot: 16 damage

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Extended Heavy Mag

- Standard Stock

This assault rifle packs a real punch and boasts decent damage thanks to its use of heavy rounds. The Flatline’s 20-round magazine gives players enough firepower to shred through an enemy’s shield, dealing some decent early-game damage. The VK-47 is perfect for those looking to take down targets in close to medium range engagements.

Hemlok Burst AR

Damage profile

Headshot: 34 damage per shot, 72 when burst firing

Bodyshot: 18 damage per shot, 54 when burst firing

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Extended Heavy Mag

- Standard Stock

The Hemlok BF-R is an absolute beast on the battlefield. Its highly accurate 3-round firing pattern and impressive damage make it capable of downing enemies before they can even react. It uses heavy rounds and holds 18 bullets per magazine, so you’ll need to maintain a precise aim if you wish to land those all-important headshots.

R-301 Carbine

Damage profile

Headshot: 28 damage

Bodyshot: 14 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Extended Light Mag

- Standard Stock

The R-301 Carbine may be the weakest assault rifle of the pack due to its light ammo rounds, but it’s full-auto capabilities and 18-round magazine delivers the firepower needed in close quarters engagements, while also giving you the accuracy needed at range.

Havoc

Damage Profile

Headshot: 36

Bodyshot: 18

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Standard Stock

- Hop-Up (Turbocharger OR Selectfire Receiver)

The first weapon to be added to the game since release, the Havoc is the only assault rifle that utilises energy ammo. It's also the only gun in the gam that can use two different hop-ups. Go for the Turbocharger for a fast firing gun very similar to the Devotion, or the Selectfire Receiver turns the Havoc into a semi-automatic rifle that deals insane damage per shot. If only you could put a Sniper Optic on this baby.

Sub Machine Guns

Alternator

Damage profile

Headshot: 19 damage

Bodyshot: 13 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Extended Light Mag

- Standard Stock

Fans of the Titanfall 2 will be pleased to know that this small 16-round fully-auto SMG still packs a punch. The Alternator is best used for gunning down foes at close range, but be prepared to handle its recoil if you’re planning tag targets from afar. Stock up on light rounds and get spraying.

R-99

Damage profile

Headshot: 18 damage

Bodyshot: 12 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Extended Light Mag

- Standard Stock

The R-99 boasts a blisteringly fast fire rate and can quickly make short work of those that dare to stray into its sights. However, you’ll need to try and land the majority of its 18-round clip if you wish to actually kill your opponent. As a result, it’s best to use the R-99’s rapid light ammo rounds when you can get up close to your target.

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage profile

Headshot: 21 damage per bullet, 105 damage if you land all shots

Bodyshot: 14 damage per bullet, 70 damage if you land all shots

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Extended Heavy Mag

- Standard Stock

- Hop-Up (Selectfire Receiver)

This heavy 20-round SMG has the rapid-fire nature of an SMG and the accuracy of an assault rifle, making it a top pick for those looking to be effective across all distances. The Prowler’s 5-round bursts can quickly rack up huge amounts of damage if you land all your shots, so you’ll need to aim carefully if you want to maximise the gun’s full damage potential.

Light Machine Guns

Devotion

Damage profile

Headshot: 34 damage

Bodyshot: 17 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Standard Stock

- Hop-Up (Turbocharger)

If you like the idea of mowing down multiple targets with a single magazine, then this beast of an LMG is for you. The Devotion had a notorious reputation amongst pilots in Titanfall 2 thanks to its ridiculous rate of fire, high damage, decent range and accurate hipfire, so it’s not at all surprising that this LMG continues to wreak havoc on the battlefields of Apex Legends. This lightning-fast LMG is only counterbalanced by the fact that its starting rate of fire is incredibly slow, so you’ll want to hold the trigger down for a while if you wish to unleash its full 44-round magazine.

M600 Spitfire

Damage profile

Headshot: 40 damage

Bodyshot: 20 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Extended Heavy Mag

- Standard Stock

The M600 Spitfire may not churn out bullets as quickly as the Devotion, but it does deal consistent damage and is fairly accurate at range. It uses heavy rounds and holds up to 35 rounds in a single clip, giving you plenty of bullets to tear through multiple targets. Of course, like all the LMG’s the Spitfire does take a while to reload, so make sure you’re in cover before putting in a new magazine.

Sniper Rifles

G7 Scout

Damage profile

Headshot: 60 damage

Bodyshot: 30 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard & Sniper Optic

- Extended Light Mag

- Sniper Stock

The G7 Scout is the weakest sniper rifle in the game and its light rounds rarely pack the punch needed to land those all-important headshot kills. However, the semi-auto nature of this rifle does allow you to fire consecutive shots relatively quickly. Its 10-round magazine also gives you some flexibility in your shots, so if you find yourself missing with the other rifles, then the G7 Scout is much more forgiving.

Longbow DMR

Damage profile

Headshot: 110 damage

Bodyshot: 55 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard & Sniper Optic

- Extended Heavy Mag

- Sniper Stock

- Hop-Up (Skullpiercer)

The Longbow DMR is a straight upgrade to the G7 Scout, delivering semi-auto action and a much higher damage profile thanks to its use of heavy ammo. The Longbow DMR’s only downside is its 5-round magazine, but the damage per shot and five attachment slots more than make up for this.

Triple Take

Damage profile

Headshot: 138 damage

Bodyshot: 69 damage

Available attachments

- Standard & Sniper Optic

- Sniper Stock

- Hop-Up (Precision Choke)

The trusty Triple Take is the most unique sniper rifle in the game as it fires three projectiles in a single horizontal line. Each shot is tightly grouped and deals an incredible amount of damage when they hit a target, especially when that target happens to poke their head out from behind cover. The Triple Take uses energy ammo rounds and can hold up to 5-rounds per clip.

Kraber .50-CAL Sniper

Damage profile

Headshot: 250 damage

Bodyshot: 125 damage

Available attachments

- None

This legendary sniper doesn’t need any attachments to deliver a killing blow – in fact, the Kraber .50-CAL is one of the most damaging weapons in the entire game. The variable 6x to 10x optic scope allows you to line up your shots perfectly and gives you added lethality across all ranges. This rifle comes with 8-rounds and holds 4 bullets per magazine, so you’ll need to use them wisely if you wish to rack up the kills.

Shotguns

EVA-8 Auto

Damage profile

Headshot: 90 damage

Bodyshot: 63 damage

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Shotgun Bolt

The EVA-8 Auto shotgun is an excellent gun that can be used at all levels of play. The damage may be lower than the other shotguns, but its 8-round clip can give you the firepower needed to quickly drop an enemy before reloading. Make sure you have plenty of shotgun shells on hand if you plan to barrage your foes with a hail of bullets.

Peacekeeper

Damage profile

Headshot: 165 damage

Bodyshot: 110 damage

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Shotgun Bolt

- Hop-Up (Precision Choke)

Respawn’s Peacekeeper is a classic lever-action shotgun that boasts a deadly 6-round clip which deals impressive headshot and bodyshot damage. The spread of each shot makes landing lethal hits with the Peacekeeper incredibly easy, so make sure you pick it up whenever you see it on the battlefield.

Mozambique Shotgun

Damage profile

Headshot: 66 damage

Bodyshot: 45 damage

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Shotgun Bolt

The Mozambique Shotgun is a unique pistol as it fires shotgun shells. As a result, you’ll need to get fairly close if you want to deal the full bulk of its damage. Try to get the drop on your target as missing shots with the Mozambique’s measly 3-round magazine could prove fatal.

Mastiff

Damage profile

Headshot: 288 damage

Bodyshot: 144 damage

Available attachments

- None

The Mastiff is another legendary weapon that packs an almighty punch. If you manage to land all your pellets onto a target’s head, then you’ll deal a dizzying 288 damage in a single shot. With a total of 4-rounds per magazine, you’ll be breaching and clearing rooms with ease.

Pistols

P2020

Damage profile

Headshot: 18 damage

Bodyshot: 12 damage

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Extended Light Mag

The P2020 is Apex Legends’ standard pistol and it’s as average as a pistol can get. It has a 10-round magazine and uses light rounds, so don’t expect huge amounts of damage. We only recommend using the P2020 during the early-game loot scramble.

RE-45

Damage profile

Headshot: 16 damage

Bodyshot: 11 damage

Available attachments

- Barrel Stabilizer

- Standard Optic

- Extended Light Mag

At face value, the RE-45 may look a lot weaker than the P2020, but its 15-round magazine and full-auto functionality allows you to fire off a lot more shots. As a result, the RE-45 can give players the edge needed to survive an early-game encounter.

Wingman

Damage profile

Headshot: 90 damage

Bodyshot: 45 damage

Available attachments

- Standard Optic

- Extended Heavy Mag

- Hop-Up (Skullpiercer)

If you’re looking for a sidearm that can deliver a lot of single shot damage, then keep an eye out for the Wingman. This single shot pistol uses heavy ammo and can stop an enemy dead in their tracks if you have the precision to wield it. Landing headshots and hitting foes at range requires practice, but once you’ve mastered this weapon, you’ll be well on your way to claiming a victory.