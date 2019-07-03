Apex Legends challenges guide: All the Season 2 battle pass challenges and how to complete them

While there were no Apex Legends battle pass challenges during the first season, Apex Legends Season 2 is here now and there's plenty more on offer for players to fight for. Unlike the Fortnite battle pass challenges however, the Apex Legends challenges are different for everyone. No one player will have the same set of challenges in Apex Legends, which means that it's impossible to do specific guides for them. Here's everything we know about challenges in the second season of Apex Legends, and how the Apex Legends battle pass challenges work.

Apex Legends battle pass challenges

(Image credit: EA)

As I explained in the intro, the Apex Legends battle pass challenges are completely different to the Fortnite ones because they are impossible to search for online. While my challenges for week one involve looting five care packages and finishing in the top three as Bloodhound, Lifeline or Wraith, my colleague needs to create 20 decoys as Mirage and deal 200 damage in Skull Town. So it's essentially down to you to complete them, though it does also make it likely there won't be anything more complex coming in the future.

As part of the Apex Legends battle pass challenges, there's also three daily challenges that players can tackle. These are even more basic and again, completely random for everyone so there shouldn't be anything too difficult to complete. On top of those, there's weekly recurring challenges which means these are the same three challenges each week; earn 9,000 XP, complete five daily challenges, and complete 10 daily challenges. Completing these will reward you with three battle pass levels in total, on top of all the other challenge rewards throughout the week.

It's a little underwhelming once again - underwhelming seems to be the theme for Apex Legends' battle passes - but at least there's challenges to complete this time. Just make sure you don't hit the Leviathans stomping across King's Canyon!