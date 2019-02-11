Apex Legends Loot Tick locations - where to find the robots filled with loot in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Loot Ticks are something you may have come across while exploring the Apex Legends map. These are small robots with tiny legs and a tetrahedron-shaped body - identical to the Apex Crates you open in the store - and they glow either purple or gold. Destroy one and loot will erupt out of its shattered remains, like a metal piñata. They can be tricky to find in Apex Legends though, so we've got some tips to finding the Apex Legends Loot Tick locations if you're in need of some better gear.

How to find Loot Ticks in Apex Legends

Unfortunately, Loot Ticks don't have guaranteed spawn locations in every single game. They're very similar to Fortnite llamas, in that their spawn location is random each game. The thing is though, they can only spawn in certain types of location, rather than absolutely anywhere on the map.

Loot Ticks enjoy buildings. It doesn't seem possible to find one out in the open in a natural environment; instead, they tend to only be found in and around built up areas. That doesn't narrow it down much though.

Popular places to find these cheeky buggers is underneath staircases, on top of stacked boxes, and cowering on roofs. They're easy to spot because they glow brightly with the highest tier of loot they have inside them; purple for epic or gold for legendary. If you're lucky, you could even get a full kitted out gold weapon!

To help you pinpoint their exact location, listen out for the sounds they make too. You'll hear some robotic churns and grunts when one is close by, so you can hunt it down and punch it in the face. We've found multiple Loot Ticks around Bunker, Skull Town, and Cascades, so those could be good places to start. We've even found one clinging to the wall of The Pit, like a spider bot.

