Where are the best Fortnite llama locations?

If there's one symbol that makes the game completely recognisable then it's the Fortnite llamas, as these colourful piñatas are an iconic part of the world of Fortnite. Officially known as 'Supply Llamas' within the game, these rare party creatures are chock full of building materials, traps, and other supplies - though don't expect any offensive weapons to burst out of them, as they're ultimately peaceful creatures.

While exploring in Fortnite Playground Mode you'll notice that Fortnite llamas are everywhere, but they're much harder to find in a competitive match due to there only being three that spawn in total. Unlike the Supply Drops that are parachuted in as matches progress, Supply Llamas are present from the very beginning of the round and can be stashed anywhere on the island - even up trees! Although these locations are basically random for every match, some players believe that certain areas are more like to yield this reward than others. We've investigated and identified the best Fortnite llama locations, or at least the places we had success in finding them – though do bear in mind that they pop up across the island at random.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So those are some of the Fortnite llama locations that have worked for us so far on the new island - if you find any others then let us know in the comments. Good luck, and happy hunting!

Want to know what the biggest changes are in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1? We've got all the details in our video below:

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2