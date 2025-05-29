Fortnite Star Destroyer: How to get it and use the Turbolaser

The Fortnite Star Destroyer is the latest addition to the Galactic Battle season, and this gigantic capital ship poses grave danger to anyone in range of its deadly Turbolaser. Due to its imposing size and the damage it can cause, there can only be one Star Destroyer deployed per match, so you'll need to act fast if you want to pilot it. To find out more, here's how to get the Star Destroyer in Fortnite and use the Turbolaser to decimate the island below.

How to get the Star Destroyer in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get the Star Destroyer in Fortnite, you need to wait until the start of storm phase 2 then look for the icon appearing on your map, as shown above. Note that this can appear anywhere, so don't expect it to always be at the location we got. You'll also get a notification on screen saying "Star Destroyer Portal is open!" and a marker will automatically be placed to point you towards it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the marked location, a rift gate looking like the one above will spawn, and the first player to enter it will be transported to the Fortnite Star Destroyer along with any other of their squadmates depending on the game mode. The rift gate will then close, so you'll need to act fast and be the first to reach it if you want to dominate from the skies by firing that Turbolaser.

How to fire the Fortnite Star Destroyer Turbolaser

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've warped on board the Star Destroyer in Fortnite, you'll get a top-down view of the island along with a reticule to aim the Turbolaser. This has unlimited ammunition with a two second cooldown between shots, can scan up to 25 players beneath you, and according to HYPEX the damage it deals depends on how many players there are in your team:

Solo = 90 damage Duos = 72 damage Trios = 54 damage Squads = 36 damage

The Star Destroyer flies on a pre-determined path across the island that lasts for 90 seconds, after which any pilots will be warped back down to the ground again. Naturally, if you weren't lucky enough to get on board the capital ship, then you need to move away from its flight path as soon as possible, as unlike Fortnite X-Wings and TIE Fighters there's no way of shooting it down so any direct attacks against it are futile.

Keep an out for the Star Wars-themed Fortnite characters that can be found around the island, as some have special story assignments to hand out.

