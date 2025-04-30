How to get the Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin for free

The Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin is an exclusive outfit that is currently available for free, but to get it you'll need to link your Epic and MyDisney accounts. This is tied in to the Star Wars Watch Party taking place from May 2, where Fortnite players can exclusively watch the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld before it airs on Disney Plus, by selecting the experience from the lobby or searching code 2124-6713-8076.

Having the First Order Stormtrooper outfit in your locker will be handy for the upcoming Star Wars focused Fortnite Season 3 that also launches on May 2, so you can look the part during the collaboration with the battle royale. If you want to unlock this outfit for free, then here's how to get the Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin by linking your Epic and MyDisney accounts.

How to link your Epic and MyDisney accounts to get the Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To link your Epic and MyDisney accounts, you first need to head to epicgames.com/id/login to log in to your Epic account, then select the Apps & Accounts option from the sidebar – or you can go direct to Apps & Accounts if you're already logged in. You'll see a screen similar to the one above, where you need to click on the 'CONNECT' button underneath the MyDisney account logo.

This will open a new window where you can log in to your MyDisney account – if you've previously used any products such as Disney Plus then you should already have an account, and you can use the one-time passcode option to send an access code to your email if you can't remember your password. There will also be a link to set up a new MyDisney account, should you not have one already. Once you're logged into your MyDisney account, authorise the link with your Epic account and you're good to go!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once the link between your Epic and MyDisney accounts has been confirmed, you'll receive the Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin (with matching Lego outfit) shortly afterwards. This should happen next time you load the game, or when you finish your current match if you're already playing. If you've set up the link and not received the First Order Stormtrooper outfit, then try closing the game and reloading it to trigger the reward, and if that still doesn't work then check the eligibility requirements.

You have until August 31, 2025 to link your accounts and claim the First Order Stormtrooper outfit for free, after which it may become available for purchase in the Fortnite Shop at a later date.

