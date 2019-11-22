Fortnite guide: everything you need to know to secure a Victory Royale

After surviving being sucked into a black hole, Fortnite has returned stronger than ever for a new chapter which introduces plenty of changes. This is definitely not the same Fortnite Battle Royale we left in Season X, as there's a completely new island to explore so everything you knew about the lay of the land will have to be relearned, not to mention the updated game mechanics introduced to keep things fresh. With such a seismic change happening in the world of Fortnite, it's completely reasonable to seek some help to get to grips with what's new. To that end, we've got all the information you need to know here in our huge Fortnite guide, which covers all areas of the game from missions and challenges to the map and so much more.

Make sure you check out the video below to see everything in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 battle pass too!

Fortnite review

Fortnite review: "Continued to adapt and fight to be one of the best battle royale games"

Score: Four stars

Our Fortnite review charts its rise to being one of the most popular games in the world, which is still managing to draw in over 10 million concurrent players for its live events despite increased competition from the likes of PUBG and Apex Legends. The gunplay may not be the most inspired, and the barrier to entry for new players is getting increasingly high, but if you're looking for a slick and constantly evolving battle royale experience that's so popular it's influencing modern culture, then Fortnite is the place to be.





Fortnite Battle Royale guides

If you're looking for help with Fortnite then you've come to the right place. We've spent hundreds of hours exploring the island, experimenting with various tactics, and solving challenges to bring you a definitive selection of guides, covering all the information you'll need to fight your way to a Victory Royale.





Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1

For what is now technically the eleventh season of Fortnite, everything got reset and the new era was ushered in! With a completely new island, some gameplay tweaks, and much more, our roundup of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 covers all the big changes you need to know about.





Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Although things are still feeling fresh and new, it doesn't do any harm to look forward to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and think about what could come next – though it appears that we won't be getting the new season until February 2020.





Fortnite Patch Notes

The game is updating on a regular basis, so if you want to keep up on the latest developments you should follow our Fortnite patch notes guide and always be aware of what's new and what will be coming next.





Fortnite tips

If you're new to Fortnite Battle Royale then you may be looking for some pointers to get started, or if you're a more experienced player then perhaps you'd like to top up your existing knowledge. Either way, we've got advice on how to play Fortnite to get you started along with a set of Fortnite tips for all the things you should know before playing.





Fortnite map

Instead of the regular evolutions we've seen in previous seasons, the Fortnite map has changed completely for Chapter 2. We've got a new layout, new points of interest, and a whole lot of area to explore. From the Kevin-powered energy production of Steamy Stacks to the murky glow of Slurpy Swamp, it's time to start learning a completely new gameplay arena.





Fortnite Landmarks

As well as the main points of interest, which are Named Locations on the map, there are also lots of Fortnite Landmarks dotted around the place. These pop up as a notification at the top of the screen when you arrive, and so far we've flagged about 50 of them in our guide. If you're specifically looking for Fortnite EGO outposts then we have a separate guide on them too.





Fortnite Missions

Epic has done away with the old Battle Pass challenges in favour of Fortnite Missions this time, which is a similar system but rather than being called Week 1, Week 2, etc. each one now has a specific theme, with eleven challenges to complete rather than the previous seven. There's a lot of sweet rewards to earn, and we have complete guides for every single challenge this season. That's a lot of challenges and missions!

Fortnite Achievements

New for Chapter 2, you can now earn Fortnite Achievements by completing various feats within the game. These are contained within Fortnite itself, so aren't quite as exciting as your regular Trophies or Achievements sadly, though with 50+ of them to tick off there's plenty to keep you busy if you want to complete the set.





Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens

When you've completed enough of the challenges for a given week, you'll unlock a loading screen that contains a secret. Once you've spotted the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens you can then collect them in-game, as they all count towards unlocking a mystery skin from the Alter Ego challenges.





Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons

The Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons list has seen the pool of available guns and items pared down significantly, so don't expect to find any boogie bombs or chug jugs around the island. We've got details of all the weapons you can still pick up in the game.





Fortnite weapon upgrade benches

A new addition to Chapter 2, the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches let you use materials to boost you chosen weapon up to the next rarity level. We've found 23 of them so far, and have all their locations in our guide.





Fortnite Motorboats

With so much water around the island now, it makes sense to introduce a vehicle that can navigate it efficiently. That's where the Fortnite motorboats come in, as not only can they whizz around on water but thanks to their rocket boost they can also travel over land, plus they can fire missiles!





Fortnite Hideouts

Another new feature in Chapter 2 is the Fortnite Hideouts, which allow you to duck out of sight of your opponents – as long as they don't spot your hiding spot and destroy it! So far you can hide in haystacks and dumpsters, and we've got details on how they work.





Fortnite Foraged Items

If you're looking for a quick way to boost your Health or Shield, then consuming some Fortnite Foraged Items could be just the ticket. There are apples, mushrooms, and coconuts to eat, and if it's apples specifically you want then pay a visit to the Fortnite Orchard.





Fortnite Mythic Goldfish

You can now go fishing in Fortnite, with Small Fry, Flopper, and Slurpfish all available to catch if you hit the right spots in the water. We know that a rare Fortnite mythic goldfish also exists as it's linked to several achievements in the game, however details of how to get it are currently thin on the ground so keep an eye out for updates.





Fortnite Gas Pump Locations

A new environmental item added this season, you can shoot the Fortnite gas pumps to make them explode, damaging any opponents who are nearby. There are various gas stations around the map, and we've got all of their locations.





Fortnite Reboot Van Locations

If you're playing in one of Fortnite's team modes such as Duos or Squads, then elimination does not necessarily mean you're completely out of the game any more. If a teammate grabs the Reboot Card you drop when you're down and out before it disappears, they can take it to one of the Fortnite Reboot Vans found in all named locations and use it to respawn you back into the action - we've got all of their locations in our guide, though the process will alert every other player in the vicinity so be ready for a fight.





Fortnite Llama Locations

If you're lucky enough to spot a llama piñata during a match then make a beeline to grab it, as they're super rare and contain lots of useful items and resources. For more information on these elusive llamas and what they contain, visit our Fortnite Llamas locations guide.





Fortnite Creative Codes

With the introduction of Creative Mode, players have been able to construct all sorts of ingenious custom maps - from miniature recreations of the entire island, to adventures filled with puzzles and even a mini golf course! We've been following developments in this area to bring you our selection of the best Fortnite Creative Codes every month.





Fortnite Party Assist

If you're having trouble completing any of the weekly missions, then Fortnite Party Assist could be just what you need to help you reach your target. By selecting one of your challenges from the menu and turning on Party Assist, the actions of your other Party members will count towards that challenge - so buddy up with some friends and you'll be ticking off the requirements fast.





Fortnite 2FA Two-Factor Authentication

It's a sad fact of life on the internet that there will always be bad people trying to steal your information, and Fortnite is not immune from this. If you want to keep your Epic account (and your V-Bucks) safe then make sure you enable Fortnite 2FA - turning on Two-Factor Authentication will also reward you with the epic Boogie Down emote, so it's a win-win situation.





How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches

It was introduced a while ago, but if you're wondering how to enable cross platform Fortnite matches, then we can help. Did you know it's possible to play with absolutely anyone else on Fortnite, no matter what platform they're on? Xbox can play with PS4, PC can play with iPhone, and everything in-between. Our guide explains how you can make that happen.





How to level up fast in Fortnite

If you want to keep unlocking rewards from the Battle Pass, then knowing how to level up fast in Fortnite will help you get the required XP quicker. There was a Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch available to net some extra experience from each match, but that has since been patched out.





How many people play Fortnite?

It's one of life's biggest mysteries, but we've actually got an answer to how many people play Fortnite. You'll have to read the full article to find out, but spoiler: it's a lot.





How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks

Everyone wants to know how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, as the in-game currency will unlock new emotes, outfits, wraps, and more. If you're looking for a route to some cheap V-Bucks as well, then the latest Fortnite Starter Pack offers the best value for money.





Fortnite Save the World guide

With all the hype surrounding Fortnite Battle Royale, it's easy to forget that there's a whole other PvE game available in Fortnite Save The World. Although Epic have repeatedly stated that this mode will become free to play at some point, for the time being you'll have to invest in a Founder's Pack if you want early access. For those playing right now, here's some help for fighting off the zombie hordes.





Fortnite Save The World Tips

Fortnite Save the World features a whole host of layered menus, systems, and meta-game content, which aren't fully explained by the in-game tutorials and can seem overwhelming, so we've broken things down to make it more manageable. If you're playing the PvE mode then you should check out our Fortnite Save the World tips for hints on how to survive, thrive, and win.