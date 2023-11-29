When does Fortnite Chapter 5 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 start is an important question players are asking about the battle royale, and it's one that's about to be answered very shortly. After a month of reminiscing over the good old days thanks to Fortnite Season OG, we're soon going to be pressing ahead into uncharted territory once again. Epic have promised that "a new beginning for Fortnite" in on the way, and thanks to various leaks it seems like there are some huge changes coming in the near future. If you're looking ahead and wondering what Fortnite Chapter 5 may include, then here's everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 start? The Fortnite Chapter 5 release date has now been officially confirmed as Sunday December 3, 2023 following The Big Bang Fortnite live event taking place on December 2. This is backed up by information shown on the Chapter 4 Season OG Pass, on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the OG Pass screen, stating that will end on December 2, 2023 at 10pm ET. You can expect that the Fortnite servers will be down for an extended period once the live event concludes, so things can be prepared for the launch of the next chapter.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Chapter 5?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At the time of writing, we don't have official confirmation of what the biggest changes for Fortnite Chapter 5 will be, however Epic have teased that the upcoming event "marks a new beginning for Fortnite" and will "evolve all things as you know them" which sounds like significant updates will be made.

We do know from a recent update on cosmetic gating from the Fortnite Team that this controversial measure will be mostly disabled from the start of Chapter 5, until a long-term solution can be found. While cosmetics are being evaluated again, only "a small number of existing cosmetics and less than ten Outfits will remain playable only in T-rated (or regionally equivalent rated) islands because of their obvious fear or violence elements," so pretty much all of those restrictions will be lifted.

HUGE FORTNITE x LEGO LEAK ‼️ Thanks to @BeastFNCreative & @SpushFNBR for letting me know:- Release Date: December 7th as of now- You play as an ACTUAL LEGO Character- Items so far: LEGO Stud Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (& Prankster Catapults), Map Markers,… pic.twitter.com/IEPDAMnKApNovember 17, 2023 See more

From the above leak posted by HYPEX on Twitter, we know that a huge Lego crossover is on the way. Due to launch on December 7, this will include playing as an actual Lego character with lots of themed items, a building tool, a crafting mode, and a whole lot more.

UPCOMING MUSIC MODE (With COLLABS) 🔥 — Fortnite are working on a Rhythm Mode called "Festival" that has Casual & Comp. You'll be able to play Vocals, Guitar, Drums, Bass (Solo or Team) with FREE Rewards. [Found by @itsUnreleased]Releases on December 9th, and SO FAR it has… pic.twitter.com/qQjH9IpRbYNovember 20, 2023 See more

With another leak from HYPEX on Twitter, we know there is a new Rhythm Mode called "Festival" launching on December 9 with both casual and competitive modes. In it you can play Vocals, Guitar, Drums, and Bass solo or as a team and collect free rewards, with the following artists/tracks included so far:

Alice Cooper - Poison

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Lady Gaga - Pokerface

Linkin Park - Numb

Toto - Africa

Fortnite Music Packs

Of course, being a new chapter means there's likely to be several fresh gameplay mechanics introduced, as well as the usual Fortnite new weapons to kick things off. Expect there to be plenty of big changes once Fortnite Chapter 5 launches,

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Recent updates

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in December 2023.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.