Fortnite Lego Insiders: How to unlock the Explorer Emilie Outfit

Fortnite Lego Insiders are players who have linked up their Epic and Lego accounts, and there's an added incentive for doing this on top of tracking your brick-based adventures across both platforms. By connecting your accounts you'll unlock a special Explorer Emilie Fortnite Outfit, in both regular battle royale and minifig styles, to use during Fortnite Chapter 5. If you're not sure how to go about doing this, then here's the complete process for how to set up your Fortnite Lego Insiders account link.

How to link your Fortnite and Lego Insiders accounts

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

To set up your Fortnite Lego Insiders account link so you can claim your exclusive reward, you first need to create a Lego Insiders account if you don't have one already – the process is simple and can be completed from that link. Next, either go to the sign in page for the Epic Games Store and click the Lego icon to log in with your Insiders credentials, or if you're already logged in to EGS then visit your account connections page then click on the Connect button under Lego Account. Follow the instructions and you should receive a message saying "You've successfully connected your Lego account to your Epic Games account."

(Image credit: Epic Games / The Lego Group)

Other than that, you won't see any further confirmation for the time being. The Lego Fortnite adventure is launching on December 7, so once that is live you should receive the Explorer Emilie Fortnite Outfit and minifig style in your locker.

