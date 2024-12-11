How to play Lego Fortnite Brick Life

Lego Fortnite Brick Life is the latest experience to launch in the crossover between battle royale and building blocks, and it's promising to be one of the biggest yet! Set in the world of Brick Bay, you can explore a whole city and the surrounding area in a social roleplay and lifestyle sim, meeting friends and completing jobs while building and decorating your home in a familiar Lego Fortnite setting. If you want to find out more, then here's everything you need to know about Lego Fortnite Brick Life.

How to get started in Lego Fortnite Brick Life

You'll be able to get started in Lego Fortnite Brick Life when this experience launches on Thursday December 12 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT, though you can already find it on the main Discover menu and favorite it. Once it goes live at that time, you can select it from this screen to jump in solo or with a friend in couch co-op, then meet with up to 31 other players once you connect. Although it won't affect your progress in Brick Life, you should make sure you link your Lego account to Fortnite if you haven't done so already to unlock the Mr Dappermint and Explorer Emilie Outfits for free.

What can you do in Lego Fortnite Brick Life?

In the world of Lego Fortnite Brick Life, you can do pretty much whatever you want! Explore the ever-evolving city of Brick Bay, finding environments and residents to interact with, as you take part in everything from restaurant fine dining to rooftop parties. You can build you own home and decorate it with a wide range of furniture, but to pay for all that you're going to need a job! There are plenty of different roles you can perform, and these are just a few of them:

Academy Professor

Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista

Courier

Fortune Teller

Scoundrel

Security Officer

Sushi Chef

You can change your career at any point in Lego Fortnite Brick Life, so keep trying out different roles until you find the ones you enjoy doing the most. Make sure you regularly check your in-game Phone as well, as you'll sometimes receive calls for help from business that can be completed for extra income.

When you're ready to start building your home in Lego Fortnite Brick Life, there are a selection of empty lots to choose from, with options ranging from luxury penthouses to cosy suburban houses. Once you've purchased your home you can start customizing the interior, and by opening the Furniture Catalogue through your Phone you can find all sorts of items to make the place your own. More unique items can be sourced by visiting the physical Furniture Shop in the city, and if you have Decor Bundles and Builds already in your locker then many are cross-compatible with Brick Life.

As you explore Lego Fortnite Brick Life you'll run into various Fortnite characters as well as other players, who you can talk to using the text chat option – check your Fortnite settings to decide who you can chat with. You can also interact with others by using any Emotes or Jam Tracks from your locker that are compatible with Lego Fortnite, including Jam Loops for the first time. Naturally you can also equip any of your compatible Outfits, to let your style shine through.

The Lego Fortnite Brick Life experience will be evolving over time, so make sure you regularly visit Brick Bay to see what's new. To get things started, there is a grand opening event at The Rooftop Club on December 18, so make sure you attend in your finest Outfit to overlook the city at the party once the doors open.

