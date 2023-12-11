Lego Fortnite Flexwood: location and mining

Lego Fortnite Flexwood is a key resource used for mid-to-late game crafting, but it's hard to know where to look to find it as you prowl through the various biomes of Lego Fortnite trying to work out which of its many plants gives up Flexwood when chopped down. Don't worry - I've found Flexwood out there, and not only that, but there's a way to get it without having to get the special Rare Axe that the game normally would make a barrier to access. Here's how to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite, and all the ways you can harvest it accordingly.

How to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Flexwood in Lego Fortnite is a drop from any Cactus in the Dry Valley (or desert) biome. If you can destroy the cactus, it should drop Flexwood that you can pick up and use - a material that looks like a blue-tinted version of the standard logs you normally get when punching trees.

To harvest Flexwood, you'd normally need a Rare Axe to cut the cactus, which you can get from the second Lego Fortnite Crafting Bench upgrade, but there are other methods to procure it. If you can get any explosives, such as a Boom Barrel, those will destroy cacti - and anything else nearby.

However, there's another, easier, though arguably riskier method: have an enemy destroy it! A Roller crashing into a cactus or a Brute punching through it will destroy it instantly! Of course, you have to then bolt out of the way to ensure you're not hit by the same attack, but it will obliterate the cactus in the process. In fact, this process works for all trees and resources - something to keep in mind as you play!

