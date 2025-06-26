The FTC is giving $126 million-worth of Fortnite refunds to players, and there's still time to submit a claim for one

Fortnite maker Epic Games may have won its recent court battle against Apple, but it lost an FTC ruling that claimed it had been "tricking users" and now the federal organization is refunding $126 million to players. Epic was previously ordered to give $245 million in total , so if you live in the US you still have a couple of weeks to get in on the action.

The lawsuit related to people being charged for in-game items they didn't want, be that through a lack of confirmation before V-Bucks were exchanged for cosmetics or a child using a parent's credit card without their knowledge. Also represented are people who had their accounts locked after challenging purchases they didn't want.

The FTC states that if you filed your refund claim before February 14, 2025, then your payment is already being processed. Currently, these add up to 969,173 payments and $126 million, but there's more on the table.

Claims made after February 14, 2025 are being reviewed, so there's nothing more for you to do just yet. And if you've not applied at all, then you can at the link right here . You need to be 18 or older and in the US.

Then you just need to fit one of these three criteria: you were charged for an item you didn't want between January, 2017 and September, 2022; your child charged your credit card without your knowledge between those same dates; or your account was locked at some time in those dates after you complained about a wrongful charge. The deadline is July 9, 2025.

In the meantime, check out the best free games you can play right now.